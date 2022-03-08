This is how the video game industry responds to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The opinions expressed by the collaborators of Entrepreneur they are personal.

The call from the government of Ukraine for video game developers to limit Russian and Belarusian users’ access to their platforms seems to have been heard. Since last Friday there are several companies linked to the gaming that they have demonstrated around the conflict and that they have taken measures in the face of the conflict that has besieged the country in Eastern Europe since last February 24.





The first to fix her position was Blizzard Activity which on Friday announced that it would stop selling its games in Russia and Belarus. Among his most successful titles are Call of Duty, Overwatch and world of warcraft. The same day Electronic Arts stated that it will stop sales of its titles in Russia until the conflict comes to an end. EA had already withdrawn from popular sports games like FIFA 22 and NHL 22 to all Russian sports teams (as some tournaments did in the real world).

microsoft demonstrated that same day blocking the sale of all its products on Russian territory, including Xbox consoles, games, parcels of software and subscriptions to GamePassits popular service to play online.

Epic Gamesdeveloper of Fortnite and Dauntlessdeclared that it will “stop trade with Russia” within its games, although it explained that it will still allow Russian players access to its platform, advocating keeping communication between users open.

Yesterday the French developer Ubisoft joined the movement by announcing that it will suspend sales of its products on Russian territory in both physical and digital formats.

All these companies were joined CD Projekt Red, a digital platform of Polish origin that has also blocked its services for the Russian market. Although there are other companies such as Sony or Nintendo that have not spoken out, Visa and Mastercard’s decision to stop their operations in Russia already affects their platforms.

Every day the list of companies and services that are withdrawn from the Russian market due to the conflict with Ukraine.