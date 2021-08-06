Entertainment

‘This is how the video with Deadpool and Korg was born’

Ryan Reynolds is a volcano of ideas, even when it comes to simple promos: the Deadpool star recently created, for example, an amazing video to advertise his new film Free Guy and in which we see the mercenary with the wide mouth in the company of another old acquaintance of ours. But how did all this come about?

Talking about it was Reynolds himself, who also revealed that he had received great support from Disney regarding the aforementioned video with Deadppol, despite the costs to carry out the operation were not actually the cheapest.

George Dewey and I wrote this short in which Deadpool and Korg are watching the Free Guy trailer together. And them they said yes to this stuff. Obviously there were common interests. So Disney was very accommodating in that regard, but for me it was a shocking thing, because Korg isn’t exactly cheap. He is a rather expensive character to stage. But we shot it pretty fast, Disney allowed us to act very quickly. And we practically sent the internet into a tailspin. It was really fun“were Reynolds’ words.

Not always, however, Disney was so understanding: the production, for example, didn’t seem particularly enthusiastic about the idea of ​​a short with Deadpool and … Bambi’s Hunter!


