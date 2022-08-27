This is how these two Cuban criminals stole cars in Florida

More and more thefts of catalytic converters are reported in Florida, due to the cost of the metals that make up this accessory of the cars. These two Cubans were arrested in the last few hours, and accused of this crime.

After a routine traffic stop, police authorities found 3 catalytic converters inside the Mercedes Benz ML450 driven by Pedro Wong, 56, and Gerardo Reygada, 53.

The detainees, of Cuban origin, were driving with their lights off around a family business near Port St. Lucie. This caught the attention of the patrol who prepared to stop the vehicle and then found the converters extracted from other cars.

Wong was drenched in sweat and smeared with oil. Lucia nervous. After carrying out a partial search of the Mercedes, officers also found a reciprocating saw, and other instruments that are allegedly used to start car parts and pieces. They also found a ski mask, all of which was taken as incriminating evidence, according to the police report.

Several incidents of vehicle theft had been previously reported in the area where the Cubans were detained. But officers initially detained Reygada and Wong on charges of loitering and possession of robbery tools.

Later, thanks to a search warrant, other stolen items were found, for which both were charged with 8 counts of grand theft and 7 counts of criminal mischief.

The authorities do not rule out the addition of other charges against the detainees, since the criminal investigation is still ongoing.

Catalytic converters quoted by their metals

Catalytic converter thefts are one of the most common events of recent times in Florida. This component that regulates the release of toxic gases from the car, is made up of pieces of palladium, chrome and platinum. All three highly valued on the black market. In the case of the latter, it is one of the most expensive metals at the moment, since an ounce can cost more than US$1,350.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau of the United States, the theft of these pieces multiplied 5 times during the last two years.

Recently, another Cuban, Osmel L. Machado, was arrested in the city of Miami after he was caught on webcam stealing converters from some cars in Little Havana.