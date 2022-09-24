This is how these two Cubans swindled bank accounts in Miami

Two Cubans in Miami, a man and a woman, were captured by the police for carrying out several crimes with false documents in Florida. Omar García and Bárbara Méndez are the names of those involved in the fraud.

It was proven when the 42-year-old woman tried to run an operation with a driver’s license to withdraw dollars by check in Miami-Dade. As the first attempt did not work, the woman showed another license and the doubtful person immediately notified the authorities.

Barbara was arrested and reported that Omar was the author of the check. The man is under trial for 50 crimes when he was seized with 25 bank cards from different people, illegal checks and forms with social security data.

Driving licenses of 5 users, printers and materials to create false documents were also seized. The characteristics of the withheld checks were of various denominations, electronic, for natural, legal and authorized collection clients.

The bail granted by Judge Mindy Glazer to Omar García amounts to $285,000.00 USD and to Mrs. Bárbara Méndez $170,000.00 USD. A third person was an accomplice in the scam, named Lillian Fontain and is also accused of possessing drugs.

More Cubans arrested in the United States for the same fraud

These events are not isolated because in recent months, hundreds of Cubans went to prison for embezzling bank accounts in the United States. In March of this year, 7 Cubans residing in the state of Virginia were behind bars for stealing money from cards with stolen information.

Since April 2018, these criminals had been carrying out the same operation and an embezzlement of over $200,000.00 USD was calculated. However, the losses generated exceed $5 million dollars when criminal records were verified in some for carrying out similar misdeeds.

The 33-year-old ringleader, Yasmany Granja, surpassed the 9,800 bank account numbers he swindled and received a 10-year sentence behind bars.