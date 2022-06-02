“This is how they are called ma, nacos”: Ximena Sariñana reappeared as “Mariana” from “Amarte Duele” 20 years later

Ximena Sariñana and Martha Higareda in “Loving you hurts”. (Photo: screenshot)

In the last days the word “naco” was positioned among the main trends in social networks for the controversy between Belinda and Christian Nodal that broke out as a result of a comment in social networks that the mother of the Spanish singer applauded. In the midst of the controversy, Ximena Sariñana surprised her followers by recreating a scene from Loving You hurts where his character launched a phrase with the same word that has starred in hundreds of memes.

After 20 years, the interpreter from Guadalajara remembered the character that launched her to stardom along with Martha Higareda and Luis Fernando Peña, it is about Marianaone of the young women most hated by the Mexican public due to the attitude she took towards her sister’s torrid romance – then considered almost forbidden due to social differences renata Y Ulises.

And, although on previous occasions he has shared his opinion on said role, this time he wanted to bring it in a very fun way, a recreation. For it, the singer made a collaboration of redstara Mexican tiktoker who has become very popular on the platform in recent months.

The scene in question develops a confrontation between the sisters during a meal with their parents. Mariana throw a hint at renata about social classes after she had a kiss with Ulises, a public high school student.

“That’s how they are called man… nacos”, he comments Mariana while you are eating your soup. “It doesn’t have to be that way with those people“, reply renata this time performed by the content creator. “No, but I don’t have to kiss him either”, the character of Ximena Sariñana continued suspiciously. “What happens is that Renata had a fight with Francisco for defending one of those who you don’t want me to say”, he finished.

This sequence of Loving You hurts is one of the most remembered by the public due to the phrases of Mariana and the awkward moment that was lived between the sisters. Even the first sentence and the face of the teenager have been taken up in countless memes that currently circulate on social networks, keeping one of the most watched films of Mexican cinema in force in the first years of the 21st century.

This capture of the movie became one of the most popular memes on social networks. (Capture recovered on Twitter by @ Mya2gg)

As expected, the video stirred the memories of platform users and soon the comment box was filled with applause for the actress for her memorable character. Regina Blandón, Michelle Rodríguez, Majo Aguilar and Armando Hernández -who was also part of the film- they recognized the character with emojiswhile netizens not only laughed and spoke out against Marianaalso viralized the fragment.

“No, it’s that to date I don’t get over that”. “Too iconic, this is a cameo”. “Oh, I’m not putting up with all your collaborations.” “I die”. “I love them!”. “I will never forgive you.” “We still hate her, but we love her,” were some comments.

Others did not let any detail of the video go unnoticed, thanks to this they noticed that both Ximena Xariñana and redstar they were eating potatoes with a spoon to simulate that they were consuming some type of cereal: “Is the cereal potatoes?”, “I want to eat chips with a spoon”, they wrote.

Martha Higareda and Luis Fernando Peña in “Amarte Hurts”.

It was in November 2002 when Loving You hurts reached the big screen in Mexico under the direction of Fernando Sariñana. It soon became one of the public’s favorite films whose tragic love story marked an entire generation that continues to remember it through memes, among which the phrases of the main characters, the walks of lovers and the death of renata.

KEEP READING:

YosStop revealed how she found out she was pregnant: “Everything goes through your head”

Vadhir Derbez will star in a movie with Bruce Willis and John Malkovich

Mon Laferte recalled when he was about to take his own life: “It gave me a horrible depression”