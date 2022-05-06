this is how they ask the unions to be

Miguel Borra (CSIF), Rosa Cuadrado (CCOO) and Ana María Francés (UGT).

The unions brand as “imposition” the salary increase for civil servants projected by the Government in its Stability Program 2022-2025in which the update of the salaries of doctors and nurses in public health is transferred to 2023 according to the CPI. The centrals denounce that until the publication of this plan they were not aware of an issue that, they consider, should be addressed in the General Negotiation Table of the Public Administrations. In any case, the rejection of the Executive’s calculations is shared by both CCOO and UGT as for CSIF: “It is an obstacle for the recovery of the purchasing power of the workers”, they sentence.

That of linking the salary increase of public employees to the CPI this year constitutes an “inalienable” demand for class unions, which, consulted by Medical Writingindicate that officials not only should not “lose purchasing power” but also “get back” the one they lost as a result of the economic crisis. The horizon is set in 2025, a goal that they believe is incompatible with the Executive’s macroeconomic forecasts, which in the Stability Plan foresees that the salary increase for doctors and nurses will be “in line with the evolution of prices for the entire period contemplated” only “as of 2023”.

This forecast would loss of purchasing power for public employees for the next financial year, in which, according to Bank of Spain forecasts, inflation could rise to around 7 percent.

In this scenario, the centrals mark up to three red lines to channel the negotiation with the Executive. Or at least to start it, they point out from the Central Independent Trade Union and Civil Servants (CSIF). Sources from the organization, which set the loss of purchasing power of officials since the financial crisis of 2008 at 15 percent, demand that the negotiation of the salaries of these employees be carried out General Board of Public Administrations“the framework that corresponds to it”.

Salary rise “outside the macroeconomic fluctuations”

“We demand a meeting of the table, because we need to start talking about this now”, emphasize CSIF sources, who also put on the table the second red line regarding the negotiation of civil servants’ salaries: that there is a “several-year salary recovery agreement” so that the administration’s toilets can recover what lost “within a reasonable period of three or four years.”

A proposal that also claims the General Union of Workers (UGT). In this sense, union sources advocate establishing a multi-year agreement that “does not limit” both capacity and that “is not subject to the swings and shorter cycles of the macroeconomy”. At present, UGT maintains open negotiations with the Civil Service, at the general negotiating table, although for the time being the salary issue has not been addressed.

The last trade union “key” to unblock the negotiation with the trade union forces is put by the CCOO, which is in favor of spreading the salary increase in multi-year installments to avoid a strong impact this year, but provided that both the price rise as cuts that the civil servants of 2008 and 2012 drag. “The toilets have been through thick and thin in the worst moments maintaining public services and they must have recognition,” explains the head of Public Union Action of the Federation of Health of the union, square rose.