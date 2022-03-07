this is how they celebrated Alaïa’s birthday

The former couple posed from the beach with their daughter, whom they surprised with a party in Cancun By: Elizabeth Gonzalez SEA. 06. 2022

Last March 4, Alaïa, daughter of Adamari López and Toni Costa, turned 7 of life, which is why her proud parents celebrated her birthday with an incredible trip to Cancun, with the intention that the little girl would enjoy a weekend with her friends at the famous hotel that is inspired by Nickelodeon programs, where also the surprised with a surprise party.

“Her happy face is worth everything! Here I share a small summary of what has been @alaia’s birthday celebration from #Cancun with many of her friends, family and loved ones! Thank you all for her messages of love! ”, Wrote the presenter at the bottom of her publication, where you can see details such as her arrival at the hotel until the little ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ themed party.

However, the videos that attracted the most attention were those in which Adamari López appears in a bikini along with Toni Costa, with whom he dared to launch himself various slides to pamper his only daughter.