This is how they celebrated the wife of ‘Chapo’ in Sinaloa – El Financiero

With a group of musicians, a banner and balloons, some inhabitants and followers of Emma Coronel Aispurocelebrated in the streets of Culiacan, Sinaloathe birthday of the last wife of drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera..

A man who works selling sweets on a cruise ship from Musala Island and Antonio Pineda hung a blanket on which one could read “happy birthday emma”, In addition, he placed golden balloons in the shape of a star, according to a series of photos and videos spread through social networks.

In said street there was also a group of musicians to celebrate the birthday of Emma Coronel Aispuro and they took the opportunity to sing the mañanitas, while the confectioner launched rockets.

Emma Coronel Aispurowife of the founder of Sinalo Cartela, was sentenced to three years in prison for the crimes of conspiracy to distribute drugs; money laundering, as well as for her participation in property transactions belonging to a drug trafficker.

Her followers also expressed congratulations to the former beauty queen through social networks, which is expected to be released on September 13, 2023, according to information released by the United States Bureau of Prisons, where the model is identified with the prisoner number 31149-509.

Thus, the US government reduced Coronel Aispuro’s sentence from 36 to 31 months. However, he could leave jail sooner, if he proves good conduct or participating in rehabilitation programs and activities.

Who is Emma Colonel?

Emma Colonel was born on July 2, 1989 in California, United States, although has Mexican nationality. She grew up in the town of Canelas, Durango. Her father, Inés Coronel Barrera, as well as her uncle, Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Coronel, allegedly worked for Guzmán Loera.

The former beauty queen and Joaquin Guzman were married in 2007, when she was 18 years old and he was 50. The couple moved to Culiacán, Sinaloa, where, according to the United States Department of Justice, they would stay for two decades. While the capo directed his criminal organization, she studied journalism at the Autonomous University of Sinaloaaccording to a report by the BBC.