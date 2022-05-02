This is how they have changed in the last century

It is not true. Neither your breasts are small nor your hips are holsters. The key is, not even in the person who looks, but in the great magnifying glass that the famous canon of fashion has become, that eye that sees everything and that determines “this yes” and “this no” in everything that has to do with the image. Also and, above all, with the body.

The true and scariest yo-yo effect is that of the fashion trends themselves. That the length of the skirt, the shape of the heel or the texture of the curls of the hair are subject to the dictates of fashion has a pass, but that the shape of the body does it has had terrible consequences in the history of the female figure.

Unfortunately, and despite the years (and centuries) that have passed, “we continue to live in a society in which we are told since we were little that how beautiful, we receive compliments, and we must be available to listen to them (and thank them). But it is curious, “all this at the same time ase transmits to us that we are never enough “something”, that what happens with our cartridge belts, with our lips, with our boobs…”, says Cecilia Bizzotto, sociologist of Joy Club, the social network focused on liberal sexuality. “With all that we live each one of the women”, she concludes.

Observing how the canons of beauty have been changing in relation to the body will help you to check how little consistency there is in adapting our measurements to what the judges say about what is worn and what is not. So beyond what we see on the fashion catwalks, we break a spear in favor of body positive.

“The canons of beauty they have changed a lot in each decade“, explains Dr. Ángel Martín, aesthetic surgeon and founder and director of Clínica Menorca. For this reason, we review how they have changed in the last 100 years. The saw effect of the 20th century shows that nothing is that important, just have to wait a few years to get back in fashion.