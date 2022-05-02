This is how they have changed in the last century
BEATRIZ BARRIONUEVO / GETTY IMAGES.
It is not true. Neither your breasts are small nor your hips are holsters. The key is, not even in the person who looks, but in the great magnifying glass that the famous canon of fashion has become, that eye that sees everything and that determines “this yes” and “this no” in everything that has to do with the image. Also and, above all, with the body.
The true and scariest yo-yo effect is that of the fashion trends themselves. That the length of the skirt, the shape of the heel or the texture of the curls of the hair are subject to the dictates of fashion has a pass, but that the shape of the body does it has had terrible consequences in the history of the female figure.
Unfortunately, and despite the years (and centuries) that have passed, “we continue to live in a society in which we are told since we were little that how beautiful, we receive compliments, and we must be available to listen to them (and thank them). But it is curious, “all this at the same time ase transmits to us that we are never enough “something”, that what happens with our cartridge belts, with our lips, with our boobs…”, says Cecilia Bizzotto, sociologist of Joy Club, the social network focused on liberal sexuality. “With all that we live each one of the women”, she concludes.
Observing how the canons of beauty have been changing in relation to the body will help you to check how little consistency there is in adapting our measurements to what the judges say about what is worn and what is not. So beyond what we see on the fashion catwalks, we break a spear in favor of body positive.
“The canons of beauty they have changed a lot in each decade“, explains Dr. Ángel Martín, aesthetic surgeon and founder and director of Clínica Menorca. For this reason, we review how they have changed in the last 100 years. The saw effect of the 20th century shows that nothing is that important, just have to wait a few years to get back in fashion.
Advertising – Continue reading below
one
Louise Brooks and the Roaring (and Skinny) 20s
We start with the happy 20, but from the 20th century: small chest and minimal curves. “To understand it, it is important to know where we came from: in World War I, women had to go out to work: as factory workers, as nurses… so fashion was redesigned at a forced pace, making the corset that prevailed in the 19th century,” explains Cecilia Bizzotto, a sociologist at Joy Club, the social network focused on liberal sexuality.
And in that context the 20 arrive. The dance Charleston it drove a world that had just come out of the war crazy with hope. The desire for freedom, to go out, meet, dance… it was more than a fad. All that lightness needed small and agile bodies.
two
Jean Harlow and the (shy) arrival of the curve
the 30’s they supposed the difficult interwar moment. Allying with him art deco in architecture and decoration, and hyper-glamorous film noirwraps itself in feathered satin to divine, rather than teach, the strength of some curves that settled in subsequent decades. Yes indeed, elegance commanded first of all. The hair? Platinum blonde, please.
Despite having two world wars behind them, women want to continue being sensual and do not consider, as they do now, whether they are less feminist for dressing ‘sexy’. The waist narrows but the curves are not given up. The actress Ava Gardnernicknamed “the most beautiful animal in the world”, not only fulfilled the canons perfectly, but also she herself inspired them.
4
The 50 belonged to Marilyn
And then she came… the ‘most famous sex symbol of all times. Marilyn Monroe remains to this day the embodiment of eternal feminine full of curves. Portraits of her and Audrey Hepburn are still present in today’s home decor. In the shadow of the actress begins the pin-up fashion (portraits of women who smiled at the camera in a mischievous attitude), which materialized with the birth of ‘Playboy’ magazine in 1953.
5
Again, thin to power
And since everything in fashion is cyclical, in the 60s we returned to the cult of thinnessthe joie de vivre and practicality. The world lived a kind of truce, and the craziest parties returned. The woman starts to drive (and smoking) en masse. He migrates from the countryside to the city and begins to flirt with the idea of independence.
6
Charlie and the Angel Factory
After the skinny 60s, and to get an idea of the paradox of beauty canons, obesity became a pandemic in the 1970s. There is an unprecedented desire for freedom: women begin to tease their hair, get rid of their bra and proclaim freedom, peace and love. The actress’s haircut Farrah Fawcett goes viral and curves become more discreet in the shelter of bell-bottoms and fringed jackets.
7
The sporty silhouette prevails in the 80s
Brooke Shields she was one of the prototypical actresses of the time, thin and with a barely perceptible breast. comes the body worship as we know it today, that is, Through sport. Outside the gyms the shoulder pad is imposed on the jackets and dresses. The rise of supermodels and super fashion designers is here. In Spain, with the democratic change, women timidly begin to ask for aesthetic advice for their chest asymmetriesthat they begin to operate,” says Dr. Ángel Martín.
8
90’s: chiseled bodies. cosmetic surgery arrives
The model Cindy Crawford, but also her companions Claudia Schiffer or Naomi Campbell form the group of supermodels, which will remain engraved in the memory of history. They are women with powerful bodies, chiseled at the gym and aesthetic care. The chest takes position again, and the rotundity of the body is exhibited without any complex. At the same time, aesthetic medicine and surgery clinics begin to proliferate, prices become more affordable and operations normalize. “comes the liposculpture and women are beginning to ask for a higher chest”, says the surgeon. For Cecilia Bizzotto, from the 70s to now we are involuting, deconstructing genres like we’ve never done before. “It comforts me to think that setbacks serve to build momentum,” she concludes.
9
2000: Effortlessly Beautiful
The chest looks natural again. The coolest thing is to pretend that one does not take care of oneself and that everything is a product of nature, that is why the ‘effortless looks’ are imposed like that of the model Kate Moss, the perfect ambassador of the 2000s. The ‘carpe diem’ is installed, and the body begins to be considered a canvas where to wear piercings and tattoos like personality symbol.
10
Interest rises to the face
The obsession with the body is momentarily set aside in the 2010s in favor of the cult of the face. Injectables are becoming fashionable: hyaluronic acid, Botox, collagen, vitamins, Japanese threads… looking for perfect faces, like the one in Keira Knightley or Cara Delevingne. Precisely the latter opens the bushy eyebrow reign, which remains today.
eleven
Comic heroine curves
It is not new, we have been seeing it since the last years of the 2010s: curves are tighter than ever. In his favor? That make almost anything worth. But if there are two words in which all the interest lies, those are “Kim” and “Kardashian”. Plastic surgeons agree: She is the most mentioned ‘celebrity’ in her aesthetic consultationswhich makes us predict that the 30s will be skinny territory again.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Continue reading below