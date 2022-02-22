This is how they located the suspect who killed the Uber driver after pleading with her that she had 4 children | Univision News Events

A phone and a dash cam were the items that helped police locate and capture the man accused of killing Pennsylvania Uber driver Christina Spicuzza, who he begged for his life before being murdered saying that she had four children.
According to a press release from the Allegheny County Police Department, Spicuzza, 38, was reported missing by her family on February 11.
On February 12, at 12:06, police officers from the Monroeville Department answered a call that notified finding a body in the 500 block of Rosecrest Drive who turned out to be the driver who lived in the town of Turtle Creek, located 13 miles east of Pittsburgh.
“(The body) was about 40 feet, I think, off the road. It was actually across a creek on a small plateau in a wooded area. It was a few hundred yards from a residential neighborhood,” he said. Allegheny County Police Superintendent Victor Joseph gave a news conference last Saturday.
That day, at 08:43 am, officers from the Pitcairn Police Department they also located Spicuzza’s vehicle abandoned in the 500 block of Fourth Street in Pitcairn. Inside they did not find the woman’s phone or the camera she was carrying on the dashboard.
Without determining when it happened, police said a bystander found the phone from Spicuzza and handed it over to the police.
The agents in charge of the investigation used the data, calls and messages, which contained the phone to track the woman’s movements on the night of February 10 when she disappeared. In addition, they consulted with the Uber company about her records from that night.
Dan with the last passenger of Spicuzza
After cross-referencing the data, the investigators zeroed in on the last passenger Spicuzza carried. That was how identified Calvin Crew, 22whom they managed to arrest in Penn Hills on February 17 on charges of murder, robbery and destruction of evidence.
Police later recovered the dash cam from the car near where Crew’s trip had ended.
Superintendent Joseph assured that the chamber contained “critical evidence” and was recovered “in the area where the trip ended”.
In the footage, Crew was seen pointing a gun at Spicuzza’s head. Next, the man is seen grabbing the camera when the recording ended.
Authorities reviewed Crew’s cell phone records, comparing the locations of his Uber ride, along with surveillance video recorded along the route and phone conversations with his girlfriend before and after the ride.
According to the criminal complaint, in the camera images it could be seen how “he takes out a firearm from his right side and leans towards Spicuzza.”
The man placed his left hand on the driver’s left shoulder and ordered her to continue driving, then, with his right hand, pointed the gun at the back of her head.
The woman raised her right hand and touched the gun. “You have to be kidding me,” she told him. But the man assured him that it was indeed a weapon.
“Come on, I have a family,” she said, to which he replied, “I have a family too, now he drives.”
On several occasions the man ordered him to complete the journey and pulled his hair, shaking his head.
“I beg you, I have four children,” she asked him.
The man kept aiming at the back of his head. At 9:34 pm he reached out with his other hand and took the driver’s phone.
“Do what I say and everything will be fine,” he ordered, before also taking the car camera. According to the complaint, after what is presumed to have been the time of the woman’s death, she accessed the money transfer applications on her phone.
Crew’s girlfriend later told police that the man had asked to borrow his gun, a 9mm. When they searched his house, together with the police, the weapon was not there.
Although the causes that could originate the crime are not clear, the police believe that it is a robbery.