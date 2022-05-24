This is how they looked in a film that was a failure in Hollywood

Both Scarlett Johansson and Ewan Mcgregor today are considered two of the most respected actors in Hollywood. Both have participated, each on their own, in box office successes and critically acclaimed. But there was a time when they both starred in a science fiction movie that was considered a resounding failure.

Ewan McGregor made his appearance in Hollywood by playing the role of Obi Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Although he had previously notably played his role as Mark Renton in the British film Trainspotting in 1996. McGregor began to shine in the mecca of United States cinema and starring in different films.

For her part, Scarlett Johansson began her career at an early age. She was about 10 years old when she acted in the movie called “North”, and she aroused the interest of directors after her great performance in Robert Redford’s film “The Horse Whisperer” in 1998 and when she was almost 15 years old . From there, her career took off remarkably until today she became an important member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This is the Hollywood film considered a failure

Everything in life is not success, because just as they touched the sky, Scarlett Johansson and Ewan McGregor also tasted the dust of failure. Both became protagonists, in 2005, of the film called ‘The Island’ directed by Michael Bay.

The film focuses on McGregor’s struggle to fit into the highly structured world in which he lives and the events that unfold as he questions how true that world is.

‘The Island’ was considered a resounding failure in Hollywood as its production required an investment of 126 million dollars. In the United States it only grossed 36 million in theaters, being considered a box office failure. But luckily for Scarlett Johansson and Ewan McGregor, the film made $127 million overseas, making a profit margin of just $37 million.