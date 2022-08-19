This is how they raise their children

Olivia Wilde Y Jason Sudeikis They announced their engagement in 2013, but never set a wedding date. That same year their first child was born, whom they named Otis; three years later his second daughter was born, daisy josephine. Finally, in 2020 they announced their separation and now they are in the middle of a fight for the custody of the children.

The process, which had been carried out privately, took a turn when Wilde received on the stage of CinemaCon in Los Angeles, California, while presenting his film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, the papers referring to that litigation with his ex.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis at the Annual Critics Choice Awards in California. Getty Images

For that reason ‘E! News’ reached out to a source close to Olivia to question her about how the two actors are dealing with raising their son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5. The insider commented: “They have minimal communication and done digitally or through wizards”.

“The only thing that is discussed is the children and their schedules. They are trying to put the kids first and do what’s best for them.”

The person also explained, “Despite all the tension, Olivia absolutely wants her children to have the best possible relationship with their father. She would never get in the way of that and encourages him as much as possible. She is hopeful that they can work out a system and schedule that works best for everyone.”

Earlier this month, Olivia, who is dating her ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ co-star, Harry Styles, showed his annoyance that Sudeikis gave him the legal documents at CinemaCon. According to the ‘Daily Mail’, the also director filed a request to dismiss the custody petition of the protagonist of ‘Ted Lasso’ because she described her tactics as aggressive.

“Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard,” the director of ‘Booksmart’ said in her court filing. “He could have contacted me discreetly, but he instead chose to do it in the most aggressive way possible.”

The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this way is extremely contrary to the best interests of our children.” olivia wilde

For his part, according to the aforementioned medium, the actor alleged that he requested that the custody documents be delivered to him at a hotel or the airport, “he did not want it to be carried out in the house of Olivia’s current partner because Otis and Daisy could be present. He didn’t want it to take place at the children’s school because the parents might be present.”

I understand that the notifier had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia’s talk was an important event for her, both professionally and personally, and I am very sorry that the incident spoiled a special moment for her.” Jason Sudeikis

According to court documents obtained by ‘TMZ’, on August 10 Wilde won a small victory during a hearing in which the judges agreed that New York, where Jason lives, is not the children’s place of residence, for what the initial case of his request for custody is discarded, so now the following processes will be carried out in Los Angeles, where Olivia resides.

