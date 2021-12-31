this is how they steal your money

Paypal is one of the most successful companies dealing with digital payments, thanks to a very “stringent” policy in terms of security, one of the factors that contributed to the success of this platform today considered a sort of “quality guarantee” in made of purchases.

In fact, for several years Paypal, in addition to being a real digital wallet with a lot of “account” and the possibility of making transfers, top-ups and much more, has acted as an intermediary during the purchasing phase, which is why a seller who obtains Paypal as means of payment is considered reliable a priori: in the event of difficulties relating to the order, in fact, Paypal fully reimburses the amount paid by the buyer.

Paypal scam alert: here’s how they steal your money

Paypal has always placed the security and transparency of transactions among the main priorities of the service: the peculiarity of not sharing personal data during transactions already normally allows to maintain a high level of security, which with the increasingly widespread diffusion of fraud online.

For this reason, every transaction is reported to the user through notification and e-mails, as well as any unverified transaction.

Type of scam

The most used type of scam in this sense is the one that uses Paypal’s alert emails, which it automatically sends when a payment is made or during a money transfer between two users: this email “simulates” the appearance of a normal Paypal email with a lot of logo, which can deceive especially the less savvy in the sector.

In fact, almost always these emails that exploit the concept of dl phishing, that is, scam messages disguised as normal service emails, with an internal link that is invited to be clicked. Paypal like many other similar services, warns its users, inviting them not to follow any internal link, which in all cases leads to a page scammer, which is ready to steal user data.