Often improperly called car tax, the former road tax has for several years taken the name of car tax (even if it is also calculated for motor vehicles) a form of tax paid by the Italian regions that also deal with the collection.

It is a possession tax, which takes into account various factors such as the age of the vehicle, the degree of pollution of the engine and its power, as well as the coefficient decided by the region to which the owner of the vehicle belongs.

Tax not welcome

It represents one of the most indigestible taxes for motorists, both for the lack of clarity in terms of calculation (some regions and categories of motorists in fact pay different figures from others) but also from a “conceptual” point of view, many believe it is unfair to pay a calculated tax on the simple possession of the vehicle, even if it is not used. For those who have hybrid or electric vehicles there are various exemptions, ditto for cars that are at least 30 years old.

The calculation and payment procedure has been greatly simplified in recent years, with the appearance of various portals (such as that of the ACI) that allow you to know the amount to be paid in a very precise way.

Car tax alert: “This is how they steal your money!”

It is possible to pay the car tax at the post offices, through the public services app IO, Satispay, PagoPa, the enabled ATMs but also at the municipal tobacconists / enabled Sisal betting shops. Almost all banking apps also allow you to pay it electronically.

In the course of 2021, some motorists received the non-payment of the stamp duty despite the payment of the tax through ticket offices: some of them in fact decided to pocket the sum instead of issuing the payment.

It is possible to check that the payment has been made through the receipt that is issued by the telematic system of the betting shop but also through the ACI website, or through the portal of the Revenue Agency, in both cases under the heading Services.