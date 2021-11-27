this is how they steal your money

Scams through online sales are very common, and if you notice any strange movements or requests you have to be careful

The online scams are rampant. Money transactions in the purchase of an object are also very frequent, such as on the Subito.it website. But in the absence of contacts you have to be careful, especially if you ask to pay the money on one Postepay.

Because? Postepay obviously has a nominative contact person, but it is very different from a current account with Iban. The second is assumed to have existed for some time, also because there are costs, the rechargeable Postepay instead can be open from one day to the next only for the scam and then abandoned.

In particular, when they are insurance companies with false or similar policies, it is easy to understand the scam if for payments you are asked to top up a Postepay instead of making a bank transfer.

Postepay scam, the latest move

Advertisements for the sale or purchase of items are very frequent. A man from Asti believed he had bought one camera by a couple from Crotone.

After making the payment of 300 euros via Postepay, the man waited in vain the shipment of the machine. After waiting some time, and given that the telephone contacts on Subito.it did not answer, the man turned to Carabinieri who in a short time have tracked down the author couple of scam.

The woman had activated the Postepay a couple of days before the transaction with the man from Asti, and immediately afterwards he had reported the loss, trusting that he had gotten away with it. But then he withdrew the 300 euros that had been paid, and there the scam was exposed. It is not the first time that the couple has tried the coup, and now both face jail with the accusation of fraud. Therefore, beware of such cases.