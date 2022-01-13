this is how they treat the elderly and positive children – Libero Quotidiano





With Covid in China, no joke: not all citizens who test positive are allowed to quarantine in their homes, but it is necessary the transfer to camps equipped for isolation. What is it about? Of very long rows of narrow prefabricated metal buildings, as explained by the Daily Mail quoted by Dagospia. We know something about it only because videos have been posted on the social networks that show these accommodations. Xi Jinping’s country is trying in every way to eliminate the virus, even if with the Omicron variant – much more contagious than the previous ones – it seems almost impossible.





At the moment – writes the Daily Mail – about 20 million people are confined to their homes in China, col ban on leaving the house, including to buy food. Some residents also told the Bbc that there has been a “great transfer” of thousands of people to the camps. Among them also pregnant women, children and the elderly. In a video shared online, you see these tiny boxes furnished alone with a bed, a table and a bathroom, where the positives are forced to stay for up to two weeks. Some of the videos also feature workers in fireproof suits providing food to the “inmates”.

Those who have lived through such an experience have said that they have sometimes remained with little food in the freezing metal boxes. A witness explained that 30 buses arrived at the complex where they were swabbing, while another said that a thousand people were transferred. The residents would then be left on the buses for several hours before arriving at the camps.



