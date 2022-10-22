This is how they will show the death of Lady Di in “The Crown”

Two years had to pass to be able to have a new season of one of the most expensive and prestigious series on the television platform via streaming. The Crownsince its debut on November 4, 2016, has become one of the most watched series around the world, both for its unique and exquisite production, and for telling, in a very fictional way, the stories of the most famous royal family. of the world, the Windsors, current regents of the United Kingdom.

During the four seasons that have been released, it has been possible to see a casting of luxury that has obtained different prizes thanks to its performance. Claire Foy, Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby were the first to bring Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip of Edinburgh and Princess Margaret to life in the series, respectively, leaving the bar very high, Well, only Foy won the Emmy, the Golden Globe and the SAG award with his majestic performance.

Then came the winners of the Óscar, Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter, playing Isabel and Margarita, respectively, in seasons 3 and 4. However, it was actors Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin who stole the Show playing the still young Prince Charles of Wales and Diana Spencer, each taking home the Golden Globe and the Sag Award.

This time, with the new generational change, it will be the responsibility of the new cast maintain the level of its predecessors in the last two seasons that Netflix has announced so far to finish the story. Imelda Staunton, remembered for playing Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter movies, takes on the role of the former British sovereign in one of the most turbulent times for the royal family, the 1990s. She is joined by Dominic West as Carlos de Wales and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, who will not only show an estranged Princess of Wales, but will also have to play her during the last days of her life.

And this detail is one of the most important this season, Well, although Diana died 25 years ago, her death is as present as if it would have happened this year and it is almost a matter of State to portray the tragic death of the so-called “princess of the people”.

Spokespersons for the series told the newspaper The Sun some details of how this death will be approached and what happens within the production while this topic is discussed.

“The escape will be shown, but not the accident. It will be seen when the car leaves The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi chasing them (to Diana and her boyfriend) and then the fallout with the British ambassador to France, taking action with the Foreign Office, handling the subsequent constitutional fallout,” said the person close to the production, adding that the reason for not showing the fatal sinister is to avoid “crossing the line” and hurt susceptibilities.

There will also be a scene where the prince Carlos travels to France to collect Diana’s coffin to repatriate the princess’s body to England. Parallel to this, Mohamad’s father (Diana’s boyfriend at the time of her death) will be seen fighting against “casual racism” while facing the French authorities to collect his son’s body.

It is also known that the production is awaiting the reaction of the now King Charles III and his heir, Prince William of Wales, who is expected to have a negative and critical reaction to what will be seen from next November 9, in the penultimate season of The Crown (The crown in Spanish”).