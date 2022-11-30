This is how Tom Welling has changed: The ‘Smallville’ actor appears very different in one of the series of the moment

The interpreter had already worked on other series such as ‘Lucifer’ or ‘Batwoman’.

C.W.

Everyone remembers Tom Welling in Smallville. Superman’s origins were told on CW for 10 seasons and over 200 episodes. It was quite a phenomenon that great actors like Amy Adams or Cobie Smulders went through.

But all good things, and Welling stopped playing Clark Kent on May 13, 2011, the day the series finale aired. A year later, he appeared in Batwoman as an out-of-universe Clark Kent before starring in Professionals as Vincent Corbo.

More than 10 years have passed, so it is not surprising that the actor has changed a lot. Y the last images of his new participation in The Winchesters prove it. Welling plays Dean’s (Jensen Ackles) and Sam’s (Jared Padalecki) grandfather in the Supernatural prequel spin-off and looks quite different. You can judge for yourself below:



C.W. Tom Welling as Dean and Sean’s grandfather in The Winchesters





C.W.



The actor will make his debut on the CW series in the episode that will air next December 6 and whose official synopsis reads as follows:

The search intensifies and Mary and John find clues that lead them back to their parents. Carlos helps Mary investigate where the Akrida might be hiding, but they find out more than they bargained for. Meanwhile, Millie steps in to help Latika, Ada and John decipher the notes they left behind and stumble upon a way to get some answers.

Tom Welling specifically brings to life samuel campbellfather of Mary and future father-in-law of John in The Winchesters, whose story primarily follows young parents of Sam and Dean during the 1970s and how they met and fell in love while hunting fearsome creatures.

The main cast of the CW series is made up of Nida Khurshid, Jojo Fleites, Drake Rodger, Meg Donnelly, Demetria McKinney and Bianca Kajlich, among others. The Winchesters You can enjoy it in Spain thanks to the hand of HBO Max.