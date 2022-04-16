This is how Ukraine shoots down Russian planes

The Ukrainian resistance is giving the Russians a hard time, above all thanks to the weapons supplied by the West, which are proving fundamental against air attacks and against the armored vehicles of the army of Vladimir Putin. THE Manpads are the short-range missile systems supplied to the Ukrainian army, which have the advantage of being carried on the shoulders of Zelensky’s soldiers. The fearsome American Stingers are part of this category of missiles but also the Starstreaks, just arrived from the United Kingdom, who are making a difference in the defense against the Russians.

Russia has drastically reduced the use of its air power in Ukraine, especially when it comes to close air support, attack helicopters.

The effect is here.

Apparently, we now have a documented kill with the Starstreak MANPAD by Ukraine’s 95th Airborne.

An Orlan UAV is down. pic.twitter.com/xQF9C8uUAk – Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) April 10, 2022

Manpad is the acronym for Man portable air defense systems and in addition to being a practical system to transport, it is particularly effective against low-flying aircraft and, in general, against targets that are no more than a handful of kilometers away. So far, the Ukrainians have mostly used missiles Stinger, ground-to-air systems with a heat seeking system, which have had the merit of shooting down far more than a few Russian aircraft. In the last few weeks, however, the Ukrainians have been supplied with the systems Starstreak, which greatly implement the Ukrainian defensive system. The real strength of this kind of missile is the precision of the laser pointer, capable of recognizing and inserguire the target until it hits it. Against defense systems of this type, the Russians have not yet managed to win. In fact, Vladimir Putin’s army has not yet found a way to make the long laser-guided S-300 surface-to-air missile defense harmless, so precise that it leaves no way out for planes flying at high altitude.

The Times is reporting that this shootdown of a Russian Mi-28 was by a British Starstreak SAM pic.twitter.com/zsQb1DkQ74 – OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 2, 2022