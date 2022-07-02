This is how Ukraine’s resistance manifests itself

Resistance against Russia grows in Ukraine, according to the US 1:26

(CNN Spanish) — The war in Ukraine continues, while Russia continues to attack multiple areas of the country. This Friday there was a Russian missile strike on a residential area near Odessa. Meanwhile, recent attacks on pro-Russian officials in southern Ukraine indicate signs of a growing resistance movement.

Signs of a growing resistance movement

US officials say a trio of assassination attempts on pro-Russian officials in the past two weeks suggest a burgeoning resistance movement against pro-Russian authorities occupying parts of southern Ukraine.

While only a few isolated incidents in the city of Kherson so far, US officials say the resistance could develop into a broader counterinsurgency that would pose a significant challenge to Russia’s ability to control newly captured territory across Ukraine.

The Kremlin “is facing increasing partisan activity in southern Ukraine,” said Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, during a conference in Washington, DC, on Wednesday.

The United States believes that Russia does not have enough forces in Kherson to effectively occupy and control the region, a US official said, especially after withdrawing forces from the area for fighting east into Donbas. Another US official told CNN the move may have provided Ukrainian partisans with a window to attack locally installed Russian officials.

Ukraine has also carried out limited counterattacks near Kherson, putting further pressure on Russian forces.

This report has been produced with input from Tim Lister, Barbara Starr, Zachary Cohen, Oren Liebermann, and Katie Bo Lillis.