This is how users remembered the actress’s 26th birthday

Zendaya has been one of the favorite celebrities for many, because thanks to her talent she has shown that she can go much further than she thinks.

The beautiful actress begins her debut on Disney Channel under the role of ‘Rocky Blue’ in the youth series ‘A Todo Ritmo’ (2010 – 2013), where with her dances, her laughter and her charisma she managed to conquer everyone, she changed a little the theme of being a covert spy with her family in Agent KC in the years 2015 – 2018.

However, the singer was even more recognized when she decided to go from the small screen to the big screen and in the best way, playing Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones in ‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ in 2017 with Tom Holland and Michael Keaton. And so on, she has managed to reap successes for her career, until reaching her most recent production ‘Euphoria’, with which she had 4 Emmy nominations.

However, in addition to each of the films that she could have made, the famous one is characterized by her charisma and way of treating people and this is the real reason why many tend to admire her, for this reason, when this first September her 26th birthday, many of her fans have decided to send her various messages to be able to share this day with her in a certain way.

The comments of his fans

Through the social network Twitter and with the hashtag “Happy Birthday Zendaya”, they sent their messages to the singer who managed to steal their hearts.

“Happy birthday to the best of all my idols.”

“Happy birthday Zendaya, it is impossible not to fall in love with so much beauty, happy 26 years.”

“Happy birthday to the wonderful and beautiful Zendaya, one of the greatest actresses in all of Hollywood. Congratulations Zendaya.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE WONDERFUL AND BEAUTIFUL ZENDAYA

ONE OF THE BEST ACTRESSES IN ALL OF HOLLYWOOD

CONGRATULATIONS ZENDAYA❤️😍🎊 pic.twitter.com/2ghq2VW9gH — Johan #Eleven #HarleyQuinn #TheSuicideSquad (@Johan13580) September 1, 2022

“Happy birthday Zendaya, I love you. To one of the best actresses in the world, I love and admire you very much, you are one of the best idols in the world. I love you queen. Thank you for being in my childhood, adolescence and for continuing to be. I admire you very much”

Zendaya 26 years old: American actress, singer, dancer and model. Emmy winner and just her.