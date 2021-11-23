“This is how vaccinated people risk”. Covid, the threshold of the world drama – Libero Quotidiano





Anthony Fauci he is the American immunologist who acts as an advisor to the White House. Interviewed by Press, did not rule out the possibility of a new violent pandemic wave around the world, despite the fact that a valuable tool such as the vaccine is now available. “It really depends on the degree of success we will achieve with vaccinations – declared Fauci – and not only with the initial phase “.





“We are beginning to observe that immunity is diminishing – he added – unfortunately at a global level there is a very small percentage of vaccinated people, especially in low-income countries. That is why the US and developed nations should take responsibility for sending enough doses to those places. Otherwise the virus will continue to circulate and it will be difficult to be right. Vaccination, therefore, is the answer “. The problem is that many continue to reject it, both in the US and in Italy and in Europe in general: “It is a delicate issue – said Fauci to the Press – it is important to underline that, although it is not pleasant to make mandatory what people believe they should not do independently, it is necessary to achieve a balance “.





“Only in this way – explained Fauci – can we protect ourselves from the consequences of a large number of people who do not get vaccinated. We would prefer that people get vaccinated without constraints, but this does not seem to happen: if an adequate proportion of vaccinated is not achieved, not only the unvaccinated are endangered, but, by increasing the flow of contagion, the vaccinated themselves are threatened, since no vaccine is 100% effective “.



