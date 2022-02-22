This is how Víctor Mesa celebrated his birthday (+VIDEO) – SwingComplete

By SwingCompleto/ contacts@swingcompleto.com

On February 20, the former Cuban outfielder Víctor Mesa reached his 65th birthday, and celebrated in style in the city of Miami.

The close relationship he maintains with his children has characterized him, despite the controversies that have surrounded his figure both inside and outside the baseball field. The Mesa brothers signed a millionaire figure with the Marlins organization in 2018, to date both young men play in the Minor Leagues.

On the occasion of the date his youngest son Víctor Mesa Jr. who currently plays in class A with the Jupiter Hammerheads he dedicated a few words to his fatherwhich received many responses, mainly from Cuban players.

With the energy that has always distinguished “La Explosión Naranja” he was seen enjoying the party prepared by his relatives. He included a large birthday cake with decorations of balls and bats, and his image as director of the Cuba team, to be more precise from the third World Baseball Classic in 2013, for many the best Cuban team in these tournaments as players at the level individual, although the best result was not achieved as they were eliminated in the second round by the Netherlands.

Here we leave you with the videos of the celebration dancing, smoking tobacco and showing a centennial Zacapa rum as a gift, along with his eldest son Victor Victorand the rest of the guests who welcomed the big night as people from Villa Clara usually celebrate, even with dancers.