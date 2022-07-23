This is how Vin Diesel reacted to the movie Dungeons and Dragons

Actress Michelle Rodriguez reveals what Vin Diesel told her when she signed on for the movie Dungeons and Dragons.

The actor Vin Diesel he’s a big fan of the roleplaying game Dungeons and Dragons and as her friend and partner in the Fast and Furious saga, Michelle Rodriguezparticipates in the new film, he wanted to make it clear that they could not miss this opportunity.

We recently got to see the first trailer for Dungeons and Dragons and it looks like it will be a very fun and action-packed movie, but there are also many references to the role-playing game that I’m sure regular gamers will have enjoyed. In a recent interview with CB, Michelle Rodriguez spoke of the reaction Vin Diesel:

“He’s not a Dungeons and Dragons fan, Vin Diesel is a dungeon master. He told me: Don’t ever screw that up to be real, honestly, you don’t want to screw that up… It downplays everything. It’s super cool all the time like whatever. But I know deep down, deep down, he was like family: My sister is playing like she’s in Dungeons and Dragons. Like she knows she’s proud.”

At the San Diego Comic-Con the characters that the actors will play have been confirmed:

Chris Pine is Elgin, a bard. In particular, Elgin wears a Harper brooch in various scenes in the trailer, suggesting that he could be part of the famous organization.

is Elgin, a bard. In particular, Elgin wears a Harper brooch in various scenes in the trailer, suggesting that he could be part of the famous organization. Michelle Rodriguez is Holga, a barbarian.

is Holga, a barbarian. Rege Jean Page is Xenk, a paladin.

is Xenk, a paladin. justice smith is Simon, a wizard.

is Simon, a wizard. sophia lillis is Doric, a druid. In particular she is a tiefling and even has a tail.

is Doric, a druid. In particular she is a tiefling and even has a tail. Hugh grant is Forge, a rogue. An early report of the film described him as Forge Fletcher.

Official synopsis: “A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers go on an epic heist to recover a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run into the wrong people. Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary role-playing game to the big screen in a hilarious, action-packed adventure.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will hit theaters on March 3, 2023. While Vin Diesel is preparing Fast and Furious 10 (Fast X) which will be released on May 19, 2023.

