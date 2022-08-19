This is how Viola Davis became a killing machine in The King Woman

MADRID, 19 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Based on real events, The King Woman arrives in theaters on October 14, film in which its protagonist, Viola Davis plays the legendary African general Nanisca. However, to transform into the ruthless killing machine that is his character in the film, had to undergo strict trainingwhich now, his physical trainer has released.

According to People, the actress had to follow intense training for nine months with their peers cast, to prepare for their roles in the film as warriors of Dahomey. And for that, they did not only exercises with weapons, but also high-intensity maneuvers to increase your physical strength with weight lifting.

In fact, this step was customized for each interpreterafter undergoing a DNA test. And it is that, according to the trainer and nutritionist of the film, Gabriel Mclain, “There is no one plan that works for everyone. They need to train differently.” Since it is a film based on real events, Mclain commented that wanted to achieve his goal of achieving authenticity “more or less naturally, as women would look like if they went to fight”.





Moreover, at this demanding routine to which Davis underwent to play Nanisca, you have to add three hours of martial arts exercises and another two hours of preparation with various bladed weapons.

Definitely, quite a challenge to which the actress has been exposed to achieve, as truthfully as possible, become the ruthless african general the one he plays in the movie. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Secret Life of Bees) and with a script by Dana Stevens (A Place to Take Refuge), in addition to the aforementioned Viola Davis, The King Woman also features John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu and Lashana Lynch among many others.