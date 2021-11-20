Home care is an important part of family health. In fact, having healthy and clean rooms is certainly an element that helps prevent the appearance of problems and diseases. Fortunately, there are precise rules to follow even in home management, so as not to be mistaken. For example, here is how many times the sheets should be washed and the bed made according to science. Today we are dealing with a similar topic that happens to us in everyday life: changing the air. Even here, however, there could be a definitive answer: this is how we could ventilate the house in winter according to science to have healthy environments and prevent mold and disease. Let’s see together what the researches say.

The reasons why this simple gesture is very important

Every morning, even if we do not notice it, there is a stench of being closed in the house. Or as our grandmothers would say “at night”. This is because for at least eight hours, basically, the house was not lived in and there was no exchange between the outside and the inside. For this it is right to open the windows and allow a change of air. In fact, with this simple gesture we can prevent many problems. The first is certainly the possibility of preventing the formation of molds, organisms that thrive in damp and stale habitats.

These could lead to respiratory problems such as asthma. However, it would also serve to prevent far worse pathologies. In fact, few think about it but this little foresight could prevent lung cancer. Furthermore, this foresight has been and is among the most recommended also among the guidelines relating to Covid 19, for us but also in the case of people who live with a person who is positive for the virus at home. The same would be true for other flu diseases.

This is how we could ventilate the house in winter according to science to have healthy environments and prevent mold and disease

In fact, in this case the Veronesi Foundation, which generally suggests making 3 to 6 micro-replacements per hour, would recommend exponentially increasing the number. In fact, with a patient, this operation should at least be repeated 12 times, only in the area of ​​the house concerned. In general, however, it would be better to open the windows that overlook less busy areas and avoid leaving them wide open at night when the temperatures plummet. It would be better then to remember to disinfect the ventilation grilles of the air conditioners, especially in the summer.

Deepening

Attention, everyone does it but this way of combing your hair ruins it making it brittle and stringy