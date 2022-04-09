Technology

This is how we have finished with Elon Musk as the maximum shareholder of Twitter

Photo of Zach Zach9 hours ago
0 6 minutes read

Elon Musk is the maximum shareholder from twitter. Another piece of news that no one would expect -this is at least not so dramatic, depending on who is looking at it- that this triennium 2020-2022 is leaving us that seems to never end in unthinkable events. Although Musk has had plenty of financial muscle for years to acquire the social network that has become his main speaker, and in some cases also Tesla’s largest marketing platform, his entry as the largest shareholder with 9.2% of the shares and in the Board of Directors opens a stage full of very open ideas for the future.

In hypertextual We have already explained to you how it seems that at first Twitter will be able to contain Musk, also his tug-of-war with the current CEO, Parag Agrawal related to the departure of his friend Jack Dorsey at the end of last year, or the tycoon’s accusations about limitation of freedom of expression. We don’t know what will come out, but, as observers, the future of Twitter as a company can be very entertaining. Perhaps, those yes, as users not so much.

The truth is that earthquakes at the top of Twitter are certainly not something new. From its four co-founders and the push and pull they had, to the exit, return and return to end up leaving Jack Dorsey again, all the positions and majority shareholders of Twitter have always been in a continuous dance of appearances. Already in 2010, New York Times interviewed Evan Williams, the veteran of the group of co-founders, who said that “The story of the founding of Twitter changes depending on which of us you ask”.

“The story of the founding of Twitter changes depending on which of us you ask”

Evan Williams

Twitter went through three CEOs in two years, and his whole story is much more lively, sometimes dark, but also fun than what his friendly blue bird promises. And all this, with continuous attempts to achieve profitability that have not yet been consolidated.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach9 hours ago
0 6 minutes read

Related Articles

A new documentary shows the impact of cryptocurrencies in El Salvador

50 mins ago

how to make your mobile internet speed much faster

1 hour ago

Cryptocurrencies are a revolution but they will not dominate the money of the future

2 hours ago

Thanks to this method I have managed to stop Google Play Services from spending so much battery on my Xiaomi

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button