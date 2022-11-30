This is how we have told you about Australia’s victory over Denmark in the group stage match of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 | World Cup Qatar 2022

Soccer World Cup

An indefatigable Australia ends with the insubstantial Denmark and gets into the round of 16

Australia feels just as comfortable in Qatar today as it did in Germany 2006. It is now in the round of 16 of the tournament after beating Tunisia and also dismissing Denmark with the same score: 1-0. Both teams have been spectators of the excellent organization and efficiency of Arnold’s team. In the absence of figures such as Cahill or Kewell, the Australians are now a compact and supportive team, made up of lesser-known footballers, not to say anonymous, who fight with a faith and determination impossible to combat for insubstantial rivals like Denmark, eliminated without saying a peep in the first phase, just like in South Africa 2010.

The Danes are a stiff team, without the hip play of strikers like Michael Laudrup or the punching power of Eljkaer Larsen or Poulsen, easily reduced by a bursting Australia that has already won two games, the same as in their previous participation in the World Cup. World. The Australian reliability, just as inaccessible with 0-0 as with 1-0, made the confirmed victory at the last minute of Tunisia against France anecdotal for qualifying purposes.

