this is how we help refugees in the woods





War on the skin of the weakest. Polish doctors and nurses, despite the Warsaw government denying them access to the area and humanitarian interventions, treat migrants on the border between Poland and Belarus – Medycy na Granicy

The emergency call arrives and the team on duty takes action: a doctor, a nurse and a paramedic, on the trail of those who find themselves in difficulty somewhere in the dense bush of Bialowieza, which stretches for kilometers between Poland and Belarus . In one of the interventions at the border, the team of “Medycy na Granicy“(Doctors on the border) found himself rescuing a Syrian woman who was wandering the woods with a two-year-old girl. When the volunteers reached her, the woman was no longer able to walk. Severe hypothermia, the diagnosis. The little girl was sitting next to her, deep in the forest.

For a month, every day and at all hours, the 33 health professionals of Medycy na Granicy, ward colleagues and long-time friends, have been responding to the SOS of the various NGOs working on the Polish side of the border. “We got together at the beginning of this crisis. Our base is Bialystok, in Podlachia, but we are able to intervene all along the border », Jakub Sieczko, anesthetist and coordinator of the group, assures on the phone.

“We are 700 meters from the border area placed in a state of emergency, forbidden to NGOs and the media, for which in September we submitted a formal request for access to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. It was rejected. We give assistance to those who manage to get out of that area but get lost, remain hidden, to those who have been in the woods for days or weeks. We encounter cases of hypothermia, dehydration, gastric disorders, malnutrition, trauma and injuries to the feet, face and eyes because we move in the dark, among the branches. Without medicines, those with chronic diseases get worse ».

He tells us of the surprise of finding a large number of pregnant women (and of having to perform ultrasound scans in the trees, in the dark) and of the many minors. «One night, in a group of 32 people, we counted 16 children». Sometimes it is difficult to convince critically ill patients to hospitalize, they fear being reported or picked up by the authorities directly in the ward, as happened in the Hajnówka hospital. In the last few days, two episodes have disturbed the team’s work: the discovery of the ambulance with flat tires and “uniformed personnel driving away in a Polish army vehicle” and the damage to the cars of the volunteers.

“This is a region where the nationalist movement is strong – explains Sieczko -. Yet a large part of Polish society supports us. At the start of the business in three days we collected 80 thousand euros in donations. The solidarity of colleagues was also moving. We received many proposals from doctors and nurses who wanted to join us. For first aid, hundreds of local residents and volunteers from other NGOs attended our courses. We have the resources, equipment, personnel and skills, the only thing we lack is the signature of the Ministry to go where the crisis is most acute ».

A group of university rectors and presidents of scientific societies wrote to Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminsky to urge him to grant permission. Then there is the strength that comes from the network, from 20 thousand followers on social media.

A support that guaranteed constant interventions, including that of Agata Bryk, a nurse from Warsaw who talks online about her first outing as a team: «From the bush I saw that someone held out their hand. I pushed aside the bush, as if I had opened the door of a house and there was a whole family: the grandmother with a pain in the back, women, children and men, one with a high fever. With them we can only stay a moment, give relief and care. Then it’s back to the base, while they stay there. And this is perhaps the most difficult part ».