This is how we live, lap by lap, the F1 Saudi Arabian GP





WIN FOR RED BULL WITH MAX VERSTAPPEN

FINAL POSITIONS:

1. Verstappen

2.- Leclerc

3.- Sainz

4.- Perez

5. Russell

6.- Ocon

7. Norris

8. Gasly

9.-Magnussen

10. Hamilton

11. Zhou

12.- Hulkenberg

13. Stroll

14.- Albon

retired

boots

Alonso

Ricciardo

Latifi

Tsunoda

DRIVERS CHAMPIONSHIP STATUS

1.- Leclerc 45

2.- Sainz 33

3.- Verstappen 25

4. Russell 22

5.- Hamilton 16

6.- Ocon 14

7.- Perez 12

8.- Magnussen 12

9.- Bottas 8

10.-Norris 6

11. Gasly 4

12. Tsunoda 4

13.- Alonso 2

14 Guangyu 1

LAST LAP: FINAL CARDIAC! The LEC Ferrari glued to VER (Charles set the fastest lap). Max complains that Leclerc was too fast on yellow. but THE VICTORY IS FOR RED BULL AND MAX VERSTAPPEN.

CARLOS SAINZ IS THIRD AND CHECO PÉREZ WITH BAD LUCK, FINISHES IN FOURTH, after losing the lead due to an accident with Nicholas Latifi that made him lose the advantage because he had entered the pits.

play 1:45 Huge maneuver of the Formula 1 champion with his Red Bull to overcome Charles Leclerc.

But there is a note from the officials about the speed of Sáinz with yellow flags

LAP 49: YELLOW FLAGS, no one can pass, WHEN LECLERC WAS LOOKING TO OVERTAKE AND WAS HALF A SECOND OF VERSTAPPEN.

The flag is caused by Albon and Stroll having a contact.

ROUND 48: PEREZ PRESSES SAINZ! He wants the last place on the podium, he is 1.2 seconds behind and needs two tenths more to get into the DRS zone!

LAP 47: VERTAPPEN PASSES AFTER ENDURING A WHOLE LAP IN THE DRS ZONE AND WITHOUT LOCKING TIRES THIS TIME THE CAMBOÉON TAKES THE LEAD WITH THREE LAPS FROM THE END!

ROUND 46: 4 MISSING, VER seems to wait for the second DRS zone because at the end of the straight the Ferrari is very strong and doesn’t allow him to overtake.

ROUND 45: It seems that Verstappen has squared his tires to block under braking and has squeezed some of the life out of them that kept him at a distance from DRS, now he is going at 1.004 seconds. While Hamilton, jealous, is already in tenth place after overtaking Albon and Stroll.

ROUND 44: NEW ATTACK BY VERSTAPPEN THAT HOLDS OFF LECLERC!

LAP 43: VERSTAPPEN PASSES LECLERC WITH THE DRS, BUT THE FERRARI DRIVER ATTACKS HIM BACK AND RECOVERS THE LEAD IN A REPLAY OF THE BATTLE OF BAHAREIN!

ROUND 42: VER attacks LEC with everything in turns 1-2-3-4 without DRS.

LAP 41: 10 LAPS TO GO AND THE GREEN FLAGS ARE UP. Hamilton’s bad luck will make him pit at the worst time. The Englishman falls to 12th position on medium tires and tremendous courage at his team’s failure to get him into pits in time.

LAP 39: VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR in which the track officials push Ricciardo’s car and Alonso’s car retires.

Magnessen and Hulkenberg enter the tracks for socks. Hamilton went too far and can’t get in. Bottas makes his second stop for other socks.

LAP 37: Now it is Ricciardo who is left standing on the track with problems, apparently with his front brakes and his power unit. YELLOW FLAGS

LAP 36: ALONSO LOSES POWER AND MUST QUIT.

ROUND 33: Checo Pérez tried to put pressure on Sáinz but he goes too far under braking at turn two and cuts the track to get 2.9 seconds behind the Spaniard.

VERSTAPPEN SETS THE FASTEST LAP WITH 1.32.474

ROUND 33: HAM It has been 33 laps with hard tires, which is a good parameter to think that those who changed from medium to hard at the pit stop could reach the end since they did it between laps 15 and 16 of the 50 agreed, which would give 35 and 34 lap stints for the top four.

ROUND 32: It seems that it was just a driver error in the gearbox issue for SAI who now leads PER by 2.4 seconds.

LEC only has 1.5 seconds on VER but it is enough for the Dutchman from Red Bull to not be able to apply DRS.

They radio Max to press.

ROUND 28: SAi He says on the radio that he skipped a speed and he doesn’t know why, in the Ferrari pit they tell him that they will check the fault.

ROUND 27: ZHOU pay with a stop ang go in the pits.

ROUND 25: Lewis Hamilton demonstrates why he is one of the greatest drivers of all time, taking sixth with a measured pass over Kevin Magnussen. The Englishman is already in sixth place after starting in fifteenth place. It must be remembered that Hamilton has not entered the pits, nor has Aston Martin’s Hulkenberg and Haas’s own Magnussen.

ROUND 23: The DRS opens but none of the top four LEC VER SAI PER has the distance to the car in front. Pérez needs to get into a rhythm on the white tires and try to push them further than Sainz in his best performance window.

LAP 21: SAFETY CAR OUT Launched restart with LEC protecting over VER and PER returning position 3 with SAI attacking at turn 7, to avoid a penalty from the stewards.

HAM: He puts himself in seventh position after the restart

ROUND 17: SAFETY CAR at the worst moment for Pérez, since when entering the cars that had not entered the pits they have the advantage of doing with the others circulating at a lower speed.

play 3:00 The Canadian was the involuntary protagonist of the definition of Formula 1 2021 when he hit a wall in Abu Dhabi and now he hit Saudi Arabia. The safety car harmed Checo Pérez.

The clash of Willimas de Latifi, who already liked to cause yellow cards that change races like in Abu Dhabi in 2021, cost Pérez the lead in the race.

Carlos Sainz complains that at the pit exit Pérez did not obey the SC Safety Car traffic light and passed him when he had already passed before. Incident to be reviewed by the stewards.

Now the order is: P1 LEC, P2 VER, P3 PER, P4 SAI, P5 RUS, P6 MAG, P7 HAM, P8 ALO, P9 HUL, P10 BOT, P11 OCO, P12 RIC, P13 NOR, P14 GAS, P15 ZHO, P16 STR P17 ALB

ROUND 16: PEREZ TO PITS SO LEC will look for the undercut! Red Bull makes Pérez hard, who returns to fifth position.

But bad luck falls for the Mexican when Latifi kicks and causes a yellow flag.

ROUND 13: HAM he is placed in tenth position after overtaking Gasly. The seven-time world champion had a pitiful qualifying and is trying to salvage the race or at least a few points.

ROUND 12: HAM is in 11th position, still outside the points, while his teammate RUS circulates in fifth place behind Sáinz.

The difference between Pérez and Leclerc is 2.4, LEC-VER 2.6 and VER-SAI 2.7 seconds, anything can happen, they will ride close together but out of the DRS range. The pit stop will be critical.

ROUND 11: The window of possible tire changes for the cars that started with tights is between lap 13 and 18. Ferrari’s strategy could be to follow Pérez to the pits if he does it before them or to anticipate his decision and make a mistake.” undercut” changing fast and looking for a “flying lap” that ends the distance between them and the Red Bull. Much will depend on the degradation of the tires, which according to the Ferraris is better for them.

ROUND 8: The difference between PER and LEC fluctuates between 2.5 and 2.3 seconds, while WATCH He complains that the taillights of the Ferrari Monegasque do not work, which is dangerous because he has no braking reference from his rival.

ROUND 7: The Alpines continue to give the show, the Frenchman Ocon does not want to give in before the Spaniard Alonso who attacked him at the end of the straight, but returned the pass, but then had to give in to the two-time world champion, who is now in sixth place.

ROUND 5: PER sets the fastest lap with 1.34.440 and separates 1.9 seconds from LEC. While Alonso fights loyally but fiercely against his partner at Alpine Ocon.

PER, LEC, VER, SAI, RUS, OCO, ALO, BOT, MAG, GAS, NOR, STR, RIC, HAM, ZHOU, ALB, HUL, LAT,

ROUND 3: The distance between Pérez and Leclerc is 1.5 seconds, so the Ferrari is out of Red Bull’s DRS zone. Lewis Hamilton, who is running in 14th place, complains of a lack of grip on his Mercedes on hard tyres.

ROUND 1: ORDER: 1.- PER, 2.- LEC 3.- VER 4.- SAI 5.- OCO 6.

At the start, Pérez protected the inside of Turn 1 and closed the door on Leclerc.

SNATCH: CZECH PEREZ has a clean start with traction and has a good advantage in the first two corners, while Verstappen he attacked Sáinz and stole third place from him.

All cars will start on yellow-medium tyres, except for Magnussen, Hamilton and Hulkenberg who will try to do long stints on hard tyres.

THE KEYS TO THE START: They must react instantly to the green light, put on traction. Turns 1-2 are critical, left right with high washouts. The pole position winner Czech Perez you must take advantage before reaching the curves and your partner Max Verstappen put pressure on the Ferraris.

INSTALLATION TURN: Yuki Tsunoda from Alpha Tauri in trouble. His engine went out and he becomes an early DNF for the race and a further concern for Red Bull Powertrains who now have one DNF for each of their four cars so far this season.

The second Grand Prix of the 2022 F1 season kicks off on ESPN and we’re bringing it to you with minute-by-minute analysis and live streaming.

Pole position was achieved by Czech Perezthe first Mexican to do it in history and the driver who took the longest to do it, but he got it after 215 Grand Prix.

The race will take place in the Jeddah Corniche Circuit which has a length of 6,174 kilometers. The track has 27 corners and three DRS detection zones.

It will be 50 laps for a total distance of 308.45 kms.

Only 19 cars will start, because Schumacher

Daniel Ricciardo was penalized three positions for impeding another car making its fastest lap.

play 1:48 The Mexican flew his Red Bull to overtake the two Scuderia cars and win the first starting position of the Saudi Arabian GP.

The starting grid is:

1.- Sergio Perez Red Bull

2.- Charles Leclerc Ferrari

3.- Carlos Sainz Ferrari

4.- Max Verstappen Red Bull

5.- Esteban Ocon Alpine

6.- George Russell Mercedes

7.- Fernando Alonso Alpine

8.- Valteri Bottas Alpine

9. Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri

10. Kevin Magnussen Haas

11. Lando Norris McLaren

12.- Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo

13.- Lance Stroll Aston Martin

14. Daniel Ricciardo McLaren

15. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

16. Alex Albon-Williams

17. Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin

18. Nicholas Latifi Williams

19.- Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri

– Michael Schumacher Haas (will NOT start after the strong crash he suffered in qualifying on Saturday

F1

Mick Schumacher will miss the Saudi Arabian GP after a huge accident in qualifying. That Mick is physically well after the crash is another reminder of the strength and safety of modern F1 cars for which we are incredibly thankful#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/qhLcw0elb7 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2022

Peter J Fox/Getty Images

How to watch Formula 1 on ESPN Deportes & ESPN+

Watch all of F1 on ESPN+. Download the ESPN app

Don’t have ESPN+? Get it here.

You can also catch all the programming for many more sports and leagues on the ESPN family of channels. Watch ESPN | TV

Don’t have ESPN? Get instant access.