This is how we live the event with Selena Gomez and Sephora

A RareBeauty has not needed its founder, Selena Gomezwill brag about its benefits: it has triumphed in the world of makeup own right. After a successful launch – in it we find products cover the entire beauty routine as it includes makeup bases, highlighters, lipsticks, mascara, etc-, the brand for sale at Sephora debuts new line of lipsticks Kind Words. To celebrate, Selena Gomez was in Milan with Sephora in a super exclusive event in which a very small number of press and influencers was able to learn from the singer the novelties of Rare Beauty.

These vegan lipsticks leave a powerful color that lasts a long time

“Creating this brand was a way to have open conversations around beauty and mental health and being able to change the industry by breaking unrealistic standards together,” Selena Gomez explained to the English version of Glamor. At the event, held at the Garden Senato, the artist was close and friendly – and gorgeous with her makeup done with Rare Beauty and a Prada styling – with all those who patiently waited to speak with her for a few seconds. Meanwhile, attendees were able to enjoy a cocktail and a makeup session to learn about and experience the benefits of Rare Beauty first-hand with the skills of professional makeup artists.