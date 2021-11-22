“this is how we would use your 6 billion dollars”

A few weeks David Beasley, director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) had appealed to the richest men around the world to help 45 million people on the brink of hunger due to the recent economic and climate crisis.

His words had been partly misinterpreted by the newspapers, and to these he had essentially replied Elon Musk, declaring that he would immediately donate “6 billion Tesla shares” in the face of a suitable plan to “solve world hunger”.

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $ 6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

A few days ago, David Beasley has decided to respond seriously to the words of Elon Musk, presenting him with the “plan” he requested from the UN to donate $ 6 billion..

The UN and Elon Musk’s 6 billion dollars

David Beasley a few days ago in his tweet had once again recalled the “45 million people “on the verge of hunger due to” Covid, conflicts, climate change “.

After that, the WFP director addressed Elon Musk directly (who has not yet responded to Beasley’s new appeal):

This hunger crisis is urgent, unprecedented, AND avoidable. @elonmusk, you asked for a clear plan & open books. Here it is! We’re ready to talk with you – and anyone else – who is serious about saving lives. The ask is $ 6.6B to avert famine in 2022: https://t.co/eJLmfcMVqE – David Beasley (@WFPChief) November 15, 2021

In his message, Beasley therefore presented a detailed plan of how the 6.6 billion requested by the World Food Program would be used to solve the crisis that is affecting “42 million people in 43 different countries“.

In detail, the WFP plan would be divided as follows:

3.5 billion dollars for food and his distribution , including the cost of shipping, transport to different countries and storage in addition;

, including the cost of shipping, transport to different countries and storage in addition; $ 2 billion in banknotes and food vouchers , in countries where the market can function;

, in countries where the market can function; 700 million dollars for country-specific costs of designing, scaling and managing the implementation of efficient and effective programs for millions of tons of extra food and cash and coupon transfers;

for country-specific costs of designing, scaling and managing the implementation of efficient and effective programs for millions of tons of extra food and cash and coupon transfers; $ 400 million for global and regional management, administration and accounting operations;

SOURCE: World Food Program Plan