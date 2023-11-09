This is how we’ll wear the most sought-after ‘baggy jeans’ this winter

Of all the looks of celebritiesPants are one of the favorite pieces with which they create different combinations. baggy jeans They return strongly to the fashion world And they have become an iconic garment for many fashion lovers. from katie holmes (44 years) above Jennifer Lopez (54), the fashionista The most influential of the moment already wear jeans of the moment.

baggy jeans They are baggy jeans with a wider and more relaxed silhouette Compared to the skinny jeans that have dominated fashion in recent decades. Although this jeans they were Its peak was in the 90s, looking for comfort and casual style has become fashionable again which is gaining popularity. Apart from the loose and comfortable cut, they usually have a high waist and wide legs Which falls straight from hip to ankle. These can often be worn both low and high waisted, so versatility is one of their strengths.

With the return of trends from the 90s and 2000s, it is no surprise that they have returned to the international scene. This autumn-winter they promise to happen Jeans During the season and we have seen them on the catwalks of brands such as Gucci Victoria Beckham (49), going straight Street style shake hands with celebrities For your most casual look, each in their most individual style.

(Jennifer Lopez picks the white dress coat you need this season)



Jennifer Lopez is wearing ‘baggy jeans’.

getty images

From the printed design of gigi hadid (28) Combined with a basic T-shirt and heels Anne Hathaway (40) In gray, with a basic and some also Cowboy metallic. Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes have two very different styles, wearing it with a sweater and sneakers in the former case, and a tweed cardigan and ballet flats in Holmes’s look. Conjunctions that demonstrate how baggy jeans They can adapt to different situations, depending on what clothes they are wearing.

and this is what to wear baggy jeans Working with style is easier than it seems. can do Pair these with a basic t-shirt and sneakers for a casual and comfortable look, or elevate your style With a beautiful top and heels For more formal occasions. The main thing is to balance the looseness of the jeans with tighter clothing on top. Plus, the right accessories can make a big difference. A beautiful belt can accentuate your waist, and a mini bag can add a touch of sophistication to your outfit.

Now that these 90s pants are back, we have signed the models that promise to sell out this season, MWM designs that range from the simplest to others in light or dark tones with a special touch Such as a ruffled hem or a cross print.



