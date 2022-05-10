Entertainment

This is how Yailin La Más Viral reacted to the news that Anuel AA will be a father

A few weeks ago it became known that Anuel AA He will be a father for the second time, but not with his girlfriend Yailin, known online as ‘the most viral’. The young woman who is pregnant with the singer is called Melissa Vallecilla and both had a fleeting romance in the last quarter of last year.

Melissa Vallecilla told Anuel AA that she was pregnant and he promised her his support but soon she met yailin and stopped paying attention to him and answering the phone. The truth is that the young woman is already 7 months pregnant and so far neither the singer nor his girlfriend had referred to the subject.

