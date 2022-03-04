This is how Yanet García shows that she is the most beautiful weather girl on earth

The model and actress Yanet García has recently stolen millions of hearts with her unparalleled beauty on social networks. Also a Mexican coach and host, she is known for being the most beautiful “weather girl” in Latin America.

Currently the driver works as a weather presenter. the beauty of yanet It has led her to gain millions of followers on Instagram since the model shares all kinds of photos and videos there. Due to her popularity on social media, Garcia He has also managed to work as a professional influencer.

However, the Mexican host began her career in entertainment at 22 in 2013. That year the model participated in the casting of “Nuestra Belleza Nuevo León” which is a contest prior to the national contest “Nuestra Belleza México”. The popularity of Yanet Garcia started after growing up in social networks, especially in Instagramwhich meant a drastic change of life more than 8 years ago.

By then Yanet Garcia He began to have a healthier diet along with a series of exercises and constant visits to the gym. Thanks to that Garcia She has also managed to perform as a weather presenter, she became a professional fitness coach in the official “Fitplan” application.

Image: Via Country

Currently the model has more than 14 million followers in Instagram. In this social network, the presenter is acclaimed for her stunning beauty due to the photos and videos that she shares just as she did in her most recent publication, where Yanet Garcia She left very little to the imagination as she posed in a black micro bikini that highlighted all of her natural curves.