This is how you can detoxify your fatty liver naturally

Today half of Argentines are overweight and an estimated 30% may have fatty liver (Shutterstock)

He fatty liver, Also known as fatty liver disease or hepatic steatosis, it is a condition in which excess fat accumulates in the liver cells.

The liver is a vital organ that plays a vital role in processing nutrients, detoxifying the body, and producing essential proteins. It occurs in people with overweight or obese, Insulin resistance, high blood sugar levels and high levels of fat, especially triglycerides.

There are two types of fatty liver: Non-Alcoholic (NAFLD); This is the most common form of fatty liver and is not related to excessive alcohol consumption. When alcoholic fatty liver, This is directly related to excessive alcohol consumption.

Alcohol is metabolized in the liver, and long-term alcohol consumption can cause fat to build up in liver cells, which can damage the organ over time and lead to more serious liver diseases, such as alcoholic hepatitis or hepatitis, cirrhosis. May become the reason.

Illustration – Regular activity helps keep the liver healthy. Photo: Kristin Close/dpa

early detection of NAFLD And adopting a healthy lifestyle including changes in diet and exercise is essential to prevent and manage this condition. Clearing fatty liver involves taking steps to reduce fat buildup in the liver and improve your overall health.

Here are some strategies that can help cleanse and keep the liver healthy:

maintain a healthy weight: If you are overweight or obese, losing weight gradually can reduce fat accumulation in the liver. Losing weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise is essential to improving non-alcoholic fatty liver health. adopt a healthy diet: Change your diet to reduce consumption of saturated and trans fats, added sugars and processed foods. Instead, focus on a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats, such as those found in olive oil, avocados and nuts. Limit your alcohol intake if you have alcoholic fatty liver. control carbohydrates: In some cases, it is beneficial to reduce carbohydrate intake, especially refined carbohydrates and simple sugars. Choose complex carbohydrates, such as those found in whole grains, legumes and vegetables. hydrate properly:Drinking enough water is essential for proper functioning of the liver and elimination of toxins from the body. Avoid sugary drinks and excess coffee. Exercise regularly: Exercise helps burn fat and improves insulin sensitivity, which may benefit fatty liver. Try to get regular physical activity, such as walking, swimming or practicing yoga. control your blood sugar levels: If you have diabetes or insulin resistance, maintaining proper control over your blood sugar levels is important to reduce fat accumulation in the liver. Avoid unnecessary medicines and supplements: Some medications and supplements can harm the liver, so be sure to consult a doctor before taking any over-the-counter medications or supplements. Consider consuming antioxidants: Antioxidants like vitamin E and green tea may be beneficial for liver health. However, consult a health professional before starting any supplements.

If you have fatty liver, it is important to work with a health professional to develop an appropriate treatment and follow-up plan. In some cases, additional testing and consideration of medications or medical intervention may be necessary.