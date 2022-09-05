This is how you can obtain permanent residence in the United States

For people who wish to obtain permanent residence in the United States, the correct path is the Green Card. This is a card with no work or life restrictions. The procedures to acquire it are complex and time-consuming, however there are three common ways to achieve it.

Family reasons are one way to apply. One of the parents or sibling of the applicant, being over 21 years old and American, could acquire a Green Card. The same happens if the applicant is the spouse of a US citizen. If a person related to the applicant has a Green Card, it is also a guarantee to request it.

Work reasons are another way to apply. If the applicant is part of a company that sponsors him, he can aspire to get the Green Card; however, this pathway is highly controlled.

The third and best known way to achieve permanent residency is to win it in the Green Card lottery. Annually, the US government grants 50 thousand people who aspire to immigrate, the acquisition of the Green Card through the Diversity Visa Lottery.

Procedure to obtain the Green Card

In the case of family reasons, it is necessary to fill out the I-130 form of the US guarantee and the immigrant application for foreign relatives. It is required to send $420.00 USD to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) as an application and payment of registration fees. Once the request is processed, the guarantee will have a receipt and notification of the decision made.

If the reason is work, the form to fill out is the I-40. Registration fees of $580.00 USD must be paid via mail or email. If the application is approved, the National Visa Center (NVC) will communicate how to process the immigrant visa application.

The procedure to opt for the Green Card lottery includes registering at the online site address dvprogram.state.gov. There is a specific period during the year for participation in the lottery.

The confirmation number you receive at enrollment is vital to keep, as it will be needed for eligibility verification. Upon being selected, an immigrant visa will be requested.