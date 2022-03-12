This is how you can use Google Maps to save fuel on your trips

This new Google Maps feature is expected to arrive in Europe during the first half of 2022.

Within the ecosystem of Google applications we can find some really useful tools in our day to day like Google Photos, Google Drive or Google Keep, but, without a doubt, the app from the American giant that has become essential for many of us is Google Maps.

I’m sure you already know that the Google Maps application allows you to locate and get to any place you need to go thanks to its GPS navigator functionality, but what you may not know is that, very soon, you will be able to use Google Maps to save fuel on your trips. Next, we tell you how.

With this Google Maps trick you will save gasoline and take care of the environment

Currently, when you use Google Maps to check how to get to your destination, it only shows you the fastest route, being able to choose between the option with tolls or the option without tolls, but the Google Maps application will show you, very soon , an alternative route that will allow you save fuel and therefore pollute less.

This new function of Google Maps uses Artificial Intelligence developed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) of the United States, which analyzes a series of parameters such as journey time, traffic or road gradients to show you a greener route that consumes less fuel.

For example, between two 20-minute routes, Google Maps will select the one in which the road is flatter and the speed is more constant (fewer traffic lights and traffic jams).

Using this new feature of Google Maps will be really simple, since when you search for a route in the Google Maps app, not only will a blue line appear with the fastest route, but you will also be able to see another gray with the “eco” symbol of a leaf.

Both routes will show you the estimated time to reach your destination following each one of them, but if the first one is the fastest of the two, Google Maps will show you data of CO₂ emissions, fuel economy and the time difference between the two so that you have all the information to decide which one you prefer to follow.

In any case, if you prefer that, as before, the Google Maps application only shows you the fastest route, you can configure it in the settings of the app itself.

This functionality has been available in the United States since October of last year and is expected to land in Europe during the first half of 2022.

