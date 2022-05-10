This is how you lived minute by minute

2022-05-10

MINUTE 90+11: End of the match, Barcelona beat Celta de Vigo 3-1 with a brace from Aubameyang and another goal from Memphis Depay. Xavi’s team reaches 72 points and is consolidated in second place with two games to go. MINUTE 90: 11 more minutes are added at the Camp Nou. MINUTE 87: Barcelona continues to win 3-1 at Celta de Vigo. MINUTE 83: Barcelona launches an official statement on the state of Ronald Araujo, who was taken to hospital.

MINUTE 77: Riqui Puig’s goal disallowed for offside. MINUTE 75: Barcelona 3-1 Celtic. MINUTE 67: Ansu Fati enters the match in place of Depay. Lenglet enters for Araujo. MINUTE 65: The match is still stopped at the Camp Nou. Total alarm by Ronald Araujo.

MINUTE 63: Ronald Araujo, removed on a stretcher and immobilized, is transferred by ambulance directly to the hospital.

MINUTE 57: Celta is left with one man less because of the red to Murillo, who committed a foul on Depay when he was alone towards goal. MINUTE 56: Barcelona 3-1 Celta de Vigo. MINUTE 50: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL for Celta, a serious mistake for Barcelona at the start and Iago Aspas defines with a shot to the near post by Ter Stegen. 3-1 the score. MINUTE 48: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Barcelona, ​​Aubameyang scores again thanks to another great assist from Dembelé.

MINUTE 46: The second half starts at the Camp Nou. Barcelona is up on the scoreboard and Xavi makes a change. Put in Riqui Puig and Ferran Torres came out. MINUTE 45: At the end of the first half, Barcelona won 2-0 against Celta with goals from Depay and Aubameyang. MINUTE 40: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Barcelona, ​​Aubameyang makes it 2-0 against Celta with a left-footed shot inside the area.

MINUTE 35: Galhardo’s shot and Ter Stegen saves Barcelona with a tremendous save. MINUTE 32: Celta looks for the reaction with Iago Aspas. 1-0 Barcelona wins. MINUTE 29: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL for Barcelona, ​​Memphis Depay makes it 1-0 for Barcelona against Celta. Assisted by Dembele.

MINUTE 17: Celta claims a penalty for a grab by Dani Alves on Cervi, but nothing is sanctioned. MINUTE 15: Barcelona 0-0 Celtic. MINUTE 13: Araujo’s serious mistake and striker Iago Aspas was left hand in hand with Ter Stegen, but it didn’t take him long to finish off and Ronald Araujo recovered and stole the ball from him. MINUTE 10: Long shot by Dani Alves and the ball went well above the goal. MINUTE 7: Memphis Depay puts in a filtered pass to Ferran Torres, but Celta’s goalkeeper came first and kept the ball. MINUTE 5: Neither Barcelona nor Celta take control of the game at the start. MINUTE 1: The match starts at the Camp Nou stadium between Barcelona and Celta de Vigo for the Spanish League. 12:39 PM: Celta de Vigo also announces its starting lineup.

12:35PM: Barcelona confirms its 11 starter against Celta. Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Araujo, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Dembélé, Ferran Torres, Aubameyang and Memphis.