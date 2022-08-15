This is how you should cut the onion to avoid crying at the moment

The onion It is one of the ingredients that is never lacking in our kitchen and that we use the most to complement our dishes. Its flavor always enhances the dishes and gives them an even better taste, so having onions at home is practically a must.

The onion comes from the Liliaceae family and is formed underground. There is a great typology, but the ones that are most used in Spain are surely the “yellow head”, which is ideal for making meat stews and stir-fries. It tends to have a stronger flavor and a crunchier texture, so it’s not exactly ideal for a salad – unless you want to happen to have worrying breath.

In any case, whatever type of onion you buy, the ideal is to store it in a fresh and dry place, without reaching the fridge. On the other hand, if you have half an onion left unused, you can leave it in the fridge, but always keep it with some plastic wrap so that the rest of the food does not retain this smell.

Why does onion make us cry?

The onion contains some active substances or phytochemicals in its composition. This is the case, for example, of the quercetin or allicin. These sulfur compounds are what provide the characteristic aroma of onion, and they are precisely what makes us cry when cutting this vegetable.

When these components come into contact with water, they produce sulfuric acid. Therefore, at the moment when we cut the onion and these particles land on our eyes, the brain gives the order to produce more tears so that the acid is diluted. That is why we can’t help but cry every time we have this annoying task.

How to cut the onion without crying?

There are ways to avoid crying every time we cut onions. Take note of them so you don’t suffer so much the next time you enter the kitchen:

Water : a trick is to cut it in half, peel it and submerge it in cold water for a few minutes. From there, you can cut it without your eyes watering. Other guy is that you cut it in the water. That is, you can take a large tupperware and cut the onion from there. This way, the particles will be released but will react with the water in the container, not the water in your eyes.

: a trick is to cut it in half, peel it and submerge it in cold water for a few minutes. From there, you can cut it without your eyes watering. Other is that you cut it in the water. That is, you can take a large tupperware and cut the onion from there. This way, the particles will be released but will react with the water in the container, not the water in your eyes. Glasses: cutting the onion with sunglasses is perhaps not the most effective trick, because the particles can still come into contact with your eyes, but it may lessen this effect. Another option is to wear swimming goggles. It’s ridiculous? Sure. Will you cry when cutting onion? Almost certainly not.

cutting the onion with sunglasses is perhaps not the most effective trick, because the particles can still come into contact with your eyes, but it may lessen this effect. Another option is to wear swimming goggles. It’s ridiculous? Sure. Will you cry when cutting onion? Almost certainly not. Cold : Irritating substances lose their potency if the onion is very cold. Therefore, keep it in the freezer for 5 or 10 minutes before cutting it and you will see how you do not cry.

: Irritating substances lose their potency if the onion is very cold. Therefore, keep it in the freezer for 5 or 10 minutes before cutting it and you will see how you do not cry. Vinegar: It is another of the star ingredients to stop the attack of the onion. Peel it and soak it in white vinegar for 10 minutes. Then, dry it with kitchen paper and you are ready to cut it without affecting you.

With these tricks, your eyes will never cry so much again because of the onion. write them down!





