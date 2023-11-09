This is how you should use bay leaves in your kitchen

laurel is one aromatic herbs Fresh or dried it adds flavor and aroma to stews and broths. In French cuisine, it is one of the essential ingredients to generate wealth, whether chicken, beef or fish, bay leaves are present. Masala Sachet and aromatic herbs for infusion.

for my part in mexican kitchen, included in chicken broth, stews, Mayan castors (from white to black) and even moles. Just appreciate the recipe that chef Olga Cabrera has created with bay leaves from the Mixteca region.

In the aromatic part, laurel, unlike the taste, its smell is stronger in the fresh leaf. Strong, spicy and sweet smell.

In the mouth it is an aromatic herb, it is commonly used for flavoring and extracting. It is not proven that it is an edible herb. It can be used dry or fresh. Bay leaf, unlike other herbs, imparts more flavor when used dry. It deserves more attention smell of eucalyptus And honey. Provides freshness. Herbal touch. It may be more bitter when used fresh.

It is astringent and inflammatory, it also happens stress reducing effectsThis is why it is sometimes recommended as a sleep inducer, to treat nervous diarrhea or the neurogenic part of premenstrual syndrome.

use it to stew, Whole to fry in oil with garlic and onion. Meatballs are much better when prepared with some leaves, such as rice with vegetables; In the infusion when you prepare soups and broths. For the poultry marinade, simply pound the dried leaves with sea salt, garlic and onion in a mortar or molcajete and then add the mixture to the meat. before cooking,

If you want to prepare a drink with this herb, it works great in cocktails. Mighty, Bitters and infused with vermouth or distillate.

