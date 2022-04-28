This is how you will travel from Madrid to New York in 3 hours

Related news

Rescuing the spirit of supersonic flights, which two decades ago ceased to be within the reach of ordinary mortals, is one of NASA’s shortest-term goals. Practically two decades after the Concorde stopped flying the skies —including those of Spain—, the United States space agency is immersed in the development of the X-59 program Quiet Supersonic Technology Aircraft either Aircraft with Silent Supersonic Technology.

The ultimate goal of the X-59 is to achieve greatly reduce the sonic boom. This physical phenomenon occurs when an object exceeds the speed of sound (about 1,200 kilometers per hour) giving rise to a loud noise that can be heard tens of kilometers away. Something that played against the Concorde and that was one more obstacle for its continuity.

The first prototype manufactured under the strictest secrecy has just successfully completed a series of ground tests in Texas (United States). “Ground tests were conducted to ensure the aircraft’s ability to withstand the loads and stresses of supersonic flightNASA said in a statement. “The vehicle’s fuel systems were also calibrated and tested at Lockheed Martin’s Fort Worth, Texas facility.”

Now, the X-59 is already in the Californian facilities of Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, the company’s department in charge of the most complex and secret projects. Where more ground tests will continue to finalize its development and “keep moving on your way to the first flight”.

supersonic and silent

The development of the aircraft began in 2016 when NASA awarded a preliminary design contract to the American company Lockheed Martin. The initial plan contemplated the execution of the first flight in 2020, but a series of delays has prevented it and it is currently expected that by the end of this year the aircraft can be seen in the air.

Airflow simulation on the X-59

NASA / James C. Jensen

The test campaign began in 2018 over Texas with an F-18 Super Hornet — a fighter from which the engine inherits — flying at 15,000 meters and repeatedly breaking the sound barrier. In mainland, an array of sensors collected the information which was complemented by the reports of the inhabitants of the area.

Thousands of hours of engineering and simulations later, the structural parts of the X-59 were first assembled in June 2019. Around the same time a 9% scale prototype was undergoing test in a wind tunnel at NASA’s Glenn Research Center facility. All tests have been satisfactory so far.

Scale model of the X-59 in a wind tunnel

Glenn Research Center / Quentin Schwinn

The next phases of the development program go through the validation of the technology on populated areas that he manages to prove if the sonic boom has really been reduced. According to the latest data from NASA, they hope to start this type of test in 2024 and will transfer the data to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other international regulatory bodies to validate the numbers.

“The X-59 single-seat aircraft will produce a barely audible sonic boom to people on the surface when cruising at supersonic speeds,” according to NASA itself. The acoustic level they have set as a goal is 75 dB or less. Kind of like listening to closing a car door at 6 meters.

Structure of the X-59

Lockheed Martin

The X-59 will have a length of just over 30 meters with a wingspan of 9. The cruise speed for which it is designed is 1.4 times the speed of sound, approximately 1,700 kilometers per hour. This would allow you to fly between Madrid and New York in approximately 3 hours and a half, less than half of what it currently takes.

This aircraft is not intended to be upgraded to a commercial airliner like the Concorde. “Aircraft manufacturers will be able to decide if they want include technologies developed on the X-59 in future designs of supersonic commercial aircraft”, according to NASA itself. Something that some companies are already working on.





If the plans are fulfilled within the stipulated period, Lockheed Martin and NASA will receive the responses from regulators in 2028. Thus concluding the development program and opening the door for aircraft manufacturers to apply everything learned.

A Concorde in 2029

Also in the United States, the Boom Supersonic company is developing a supersonic commercial aircraft on its own. This aircraft plans to focus on the business traveler segment that you can’t waste a minute traveling the length and breadth of the planet.

Boom Overture

Boom Super Sonic

To do this, a year and a half ago they presented the Boom Overture aircraft as the company’s first supersonic platform. He managed to get the attention of the American United Airlines who announced the purchase of 15 of these devices and reserved the option of acquiring another 35 more.

“Boom’s vision for the future of commercial aviation, combined with the industry’s strongest route network, will provide business and leisure travelers with access to a stellar flight experience,” United CEO said. Airlines Scott Kirby. The first unit has scheduled to take flight in 2026 and gain FAA validation soon after to accommodate the first travelers in 2029.

Inside Boom Overture

Boom Super Sonic

The Boom Supersonic proposal will be able to accommodate between 65 and 88 passengers who will travel at an altitude of 18,288 meters. The 61 meter length of the aircraft is combined with a design very similar to the classic Concorde and its pair of Rolls-Royce engines. they will be able to propel them to 2,000 kilometers per hour.

