This is how your character influences when you are on a diet

Impulsive people have a harder time dieting or following a healthy diet.

Eat healthy or go on a diet if one proposes it It’s not just a matter of will. Character can play tricks on us and prevent us from making the right choice of foods that suit us or cause us to abandon the diet shortly after starting it.

A study carried out by a team from CIBEROBN and the URV-IISPV (Rovira i Virgili University-Pere Virgili Health Research Institute) has shown that people who are impulsive have more difficulty following healthy dietary patterns and more easily to end up eating badly over time. The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity.

How is the impulsive character?

The impulsive character is characterized by quick reactions, unexpected and often disproportionate to a specific situation. Colloquially it is said that these people they act without thinking.

Person you can’t control your impulses or desires, which can cause everything from compulsive shopping to addictions or compulsive sexual desire.

The symptoms of impulsivity They vary from one person to another and not all people suffer from them with the same intensity, but in any case they go through an impulse to do something, an increasing tension, pleasure in doing it and finally relief or a feeling of guilt.

How does the impulsive character affect the diet?

The impulsive people also have more difficulty dieting or following a healthy diet. Their character pushes them to eat what you want at a specific moment without thinking about the consequences.

To demonstrate the extent to which this personality trait affects the way you eat, the researchers conducted an observational study with more than 460 volunteers who were followed for 3 years to analyze the link between impulsivity and following a healthy diet.

At the beginning of the study, the impulsiveness through a questionnaire that assesses this personality trait. Adherence to healthy dietary patterns that are focused on reducing the risk was also evaluated. cardiovascularthe hypertensionthe cholesterolthe cognitive impairment oa take care of the planet.

The results of the study revealed that the most impulsivewhich show a great urge to respond quickly to your emotions and poorer planning, tend to have more difficulty adhering to healthy dietary patterns to reduce risk cardiovascular, cholesterol or hypertension.

What do impulsive people usually eat?

healthy diets contain less red and processed meatand fewer refined carbohydrates, but the researchers found that more impulsive people found it more difficult to restrict these foods as they are typically perceived as more desirablewhich provokes in these people an urge to consume them.

This urge to eat them, along with the lack of ability to plan other healthier options, is what probably causes these people to end up succumbing to unhealthy temptations and they don’t know how to control themselves.

How can impulsivity be controlled?

Impulsivity can have many levels. There are people who manage to control it without help, but if it interferes with behavior, the advice is to resort to psychological help because it can be controlled. The cognitive behavioral therapy has shown good results.

As for the basic recommendations that these people can follow to control impulses, psychologists recommend thinking before acting, working on tolerance to frustration and practice relaxation techniques.