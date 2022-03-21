This is how Zac Efron reappears with a new love: The actor causes delirium without a shirt showing his “six pack” on a beach next to a mysterious blonde | People | Entertainment

Zac Efron showed off his toned physique while sporting just a pair of blue and white striped shorts during a fun trip to the beach with friends and a mysterious blonde in Costa Rica, the Daily Mail exclusively reported.

After enjoying some time in the water on his surfboard, the “Baywatch” actor went for a shirtless run on the white sand before proceeding to chat with his friends and a potential new love interest.

Heliport, spa, gym and 7 rooms: This is the seized Russian millionaire megayacht that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rented to celebrate their birthday

Zac Efron shirtless on the beach with a possible new love

The 34-year-old actor has been single since he broke up with Australian Vanessa Valladares in April last year. So, after less than a year of dating, he found himself relaxing with a tall, slender woman in a skimpy black bikini.

As they snuggled together, the blonde could be seen giggling next to the “High School Musical” actor, who seemed smitten with their one-on-one conversation.

Efron and his friends arrived prepared for a day at the beach, as they arrived with their own water bottles, various bags, baseball cap, sunglasses, and photographic equipment.

A brunette wearing a white onesie helped him set up a tripod to record his excursion.

The Hollywood hunk showed off his bulging biceps as he took a refreshing dip in the water with a smile on his face.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares

It is the first time that the ex of actress Vanessa Hudgens has been seen accompanied by a woman since her separation from Valladares.

Zac confirmed their relationship in September 2020 when they were seen holding hands in public. But in April of last year his split was revealed, and a friend, Kyle Sandilands, announced on his KIIS FM radio show: “I can confirm the breakup, after speaking with him yesterday.”

He also said that Zac had been dating Vanessa for much longer than reported. The California native, who has been living in Australia since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, is busy promoting his latest film, the recently released “Gold Movie.”

The survival film, directed by Anthony Hayes, follows two drifters who travel through the desert and stumble upon the largest gold nugget ever found. (AND)