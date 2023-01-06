“This is incredible”: Ja Morant’s attitude that ignited the debate in the NBA, mockery or mischief?

Ja Morant lets time run

The match between Memphis Grizzlies Y Charlotte Hornets he was practically finished. The Tennessee State team dominated the home owners by a difference of 30 points in his favor when, midway through the third quarter, the player Ja Morant starred in an action that generated controversy in the nba.

The worst nightmare for Kylian Mbappé: he went to see an NBA game and spent an awkward moment with a group of Argentines The French forward took advantage of the week off that PSG gave him after the defeat against Lens and traveled to the United States with Hakimi. And in the middle of the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs he got a surprise. The word of the author of the video that went viral

With the ball inside the game box, the Grizzlies star observed that no rival came to defend him in his field, so he decided to let time pass before making contact with the ball. He even rested his hands on his knees placidly, waiting for the presence of some opponent. 20 seconds then he appeared on the scene Terry Rozier to put some pressure.

The attitude of Morant, one of the best players in the United States basketball league, caught the attention of local spectators at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte and of the reporters, who wondered: “I don’t know what the Hornets players are doing? This is incredible”. In the background, boos were heard from the fans.

The provocative gesture of James Harden in the Harlem Globetrotters style that caused surprise in the NBA: show or mockery? The Philadelphia 76ers player rotated the ball between his fingers when the game against the New Orleans Pelicans was sentenced

The reality is that the play carried out by the 23-year-old point guard is totally legal. Until they make contact with the ball, the game clock continues to run, but not the 24 seconds of possession that each team has, nor the 8 seconds they have to cross the middle of the field.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant uses a screen from center Steve Adams to get past Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier in a game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

what yes generated debate on social networks was the moment chosen by Morant, since the Grizzlies were winning 96-67 to the Hornets and could be taken as a mockery to their rivals. Anyway, he also drew attention passivity from the Charlotte players, who took about 20 seconds to react.

Kylian Mbappé’s vacation in New York: camouflage through the streets and an ovation “never seen before” in the NBA The PSG forward was licensed by the club after his return after the World Cup and took the opportunity to visit the Big Apple with his friend Hakimi

Some netizens labeled Morant’s attitude as “regrettable” considering it a provocation. Others questioned this term and criticized the Hornets for failing to full-court pressure the point guard and allowing this to happen. In addition, they gave as an example James HardenPhiladelphia 76ers player who 24 hours earlier spun the ball on his finger with the game set in his opponents’ faces.

The concrete thing is that Memphis, led by the intractable Ja Morant (24 points), ended up getting what they were looking for: a victory (131-107) that allows them to reach Denver Nuggets first place in the Western Conference of the NBA.

Keep reading:

The provocative gesture of James Harden in the Harlem Globetrotters style that caused surprise in the NBA: show or mockery?

The best dunk of the year and the historic game-winning shot: the dazzling performance of Ja Morant, the NBA’s wonder kid

From unknown to young NBA wonder: Ja Morant, the boy who was found out for a packet of chips

“A glitch in the matrix”: a mysterious pass from Draymond Green to Klay Thompson caused confusion among NBA fans