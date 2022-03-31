This is inside the beautiful apartment of Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony’s girlfriend

Nadia Ferrera and Mark Anthony They have been in a beautiful relationship for some time. But, the Puerto Rican and the Paraguayan model have known each other for more than four years. In addition, they do not stop generating comments since their romance was known. Both are very, very loving in their social media posts.

Nadia Ferrera lives in a super penthouse located in Polanco, Mexico City, which is a very exclusive area of ​​this city. From time to time, and whenever she can, the model accompanies the singer at his international concerts, but she also has a very tight work schedule.

nadia She left her country of origin a while ago: Paraguay, and is based in Mexico City. Even so, the first place she was seen with Mark Anthony It was a Greek restaurant in town.

nadia She has established her residence in the incredible Mexican city for a long time, and some media mention that she lives with one of her friends, but none of this is confirmed by herself. The property stands out for having several decorative elements that are very striking.

And during the pandemic, the model could be seen exercising in the room, due to the restrictions by the Covid -19. The bathroom is large, with a bathtub and a shower with transparent walls. It is worth mentioning that the domain adapts very well to the needs of Miss Paraguay, although in recent times, Ferreira She has been absent from the place, since she has been accompanying the salsa star in Miami, which is where she travels all the time.