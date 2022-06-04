Entertainment

This is inside the luxurious home of Camilo and Evaluna

Photo of James James40 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

The Montaner family attracts attention with everything they do, but lately Camilo Y Eva Luna They take all eyes with the birth of Indigo, the first daughter of the couple who came into the world a month ago and who joins the clan of grandchildren of Ricardo Montaner and Marlene Rodríguez.

Evaluate Montaner and Camilo accumulate millions of fans around the world and they want to know everything about the couple’s intimacy. The truth is that indigo parents are very active on social networks and choose that medium to make contact with them and show them part of their intimacy.

Source link

Photo of James James40 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

The Boho skirt will become the favorite trend of this summer 2022

8 mins ago

First trailer and poster for “The Princess”, with Joey King in the role of a brave and tough damsel

19 mins ago

Yalitza Aparicio’s powerful message to inspire her fans: “We have a life and dreams” | VIDEO

29 mins ago

The most express and least lasting romances in Hollywood

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button