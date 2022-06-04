This is inside the luxurious home of Camilo and Evaluna

The Montaner family attracts attention with everything they do, but lately Camilo Y Eva Luna They take all eyes with the birth of Indigo, the first daughter of the couple who came into the world a month ago and who joins the clan of grandchildren of Ricardo Montaner and Marlene Rodríguez.

Evaluate Montaner and Camilo accumulate millions of fans around the world and they want to know everything about the couple’s intimacy. The truth is that indigo parents are very active on social networks and choose that medium to make contact with them and show them part of their intimacy.

Related news

Camilo and Evaluna. Source: Terra archive

When Eva Luna announced her pregnancy, she simultaneously premiered the song “Vida de rico” with her husband Camilo and it was on that occasion that they showed what the house they live in is like and which they call ‘La Colmena’ since according to Echeverry it is a common property and current with much love.

In the images of the aforementioned clip you can see that the house of Camilo Y Eva Luna It has two floors, several rooms to receive visitors, a balcony with a beautiful view of the surrounding city of Miami, and the decoration has a classic and colonial style with wooden doors and windows.

Camilo and Evaluna. Source: YouTube

Some corners of the house Eva Luna Y Camilo They can be seen in the clip of the song ‘Pegao’ and also every time they do an Instagram live or post photos on their feeds of their moments of enjoyment with Indigo, who was also born on this property in the middle of a natural birth , respected and assisted.