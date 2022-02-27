This is inside the luxurious mansion of Doctor Polo from Case Closed

The driver and lawyer Anna Maria Polo The 62-year-old is one of the most famous people in all of Latin America due to the success of his program called ‘Caso Cerrado’, which was on the air for almost 20 years on the Telemundo network with repetitions on air channels in the region.

Anna Maria Polo. Source: Terra archive

Yes OK Anna Maria Polo She has been away from television for more than two years and is resting from the mediation of family conflicts of all kinds, her fans follow her closely on social networks where she already accumulates more than two and a half million followers from all latitudes.

Anna Maria Polo. Source: instagram @anapolotv

Through your instagram account Anna Maria Polo share for your virtual fandom photos of your best looks, your pets, your jobs and special participations, as well as memories of your trips and moments with family and friends. In the midst of all her activities she has let her fans spy on her huge mansion that she has in Miami.

Anna Maria Polo. Source: instagram @anapolotv

Ana María Polo left her native Cuba when she was very young and settled in the city of Florida in Miami, making her a US citizen. With the profits she earned from Case closed He was able to buy a huge mansion that, among other things, has a large terrace, a swimming pool and a spa to relax whenever he wants.

Ana María Polo showed her house in a magazine. Source: Facebook Ana María Polo.

The gardens of the mansion Anna Maria Polo They are extensive and full of palm trees and vegetation of the area. It also has a dock with exclusive access to the sea that also serves to park your boats. As for the interior, it has an open kitchen with an island, a large living room for visitors, more than six bedrooms, four bathrooms and a billiards room.