This is inside the luxurious mansion of Lilibeth Morillo, the daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez

Lilibeth Morillo is the middle daughter of the renowned Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez but he does not use his last name, because he and his older sister Liliana have been at odds with their father for a long time. The truth is that she is also a singer and actress and has followed her own path.

Lilibeth Morillo She is the daughter of the first marriage of Puma Rodriguez with fellow artist Lila Morillo and of the two sisters, she is the one with the lowest profile. If there is something he has in common with Liliana, it is the null relationship with her sister Genesis, the singer’s daughter with his second wife Carolina Pérez.

