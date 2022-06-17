Entertainment

This is inside the luxurious school attended by the children of Shakira and Gerard Piqué

Singer Shakira 45 years old and soccer player Gerard Piqué they move forward with their separation but the only priority they have is the welfare of their two children in common, Milan and Sasha. In fact, it has transpired that the Colombian wants to move to another country, but the children already have their whole lives armed in Barcelona, ​​which complicates things.

These days, the children of Shakira and Pique attend their last days of classes before going on vacation. The children attend the exclusive American School of Barcelona, ​​where they are classmates of the children of celebrities and important company managers.

