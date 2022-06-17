This is inside the luxurious school attended by the children of Shakira and Gerard Piqué

Singer Shakira 45 years old and soccer player Gerard Piqué they move forward with their separation but the only priority they have is the welfare of their two children in common, Milan and Sasha. In fact, it has transpired that the Colombian wants to move to another country, but the children already have their whole lives armed in Barcelona, ​​which complicates things.

These days, the children of Shakira and Pique attend their last days of classes before going on vacation. The children attend the exclusive American School of Barcelona, ​​where they are classmates of the children of celebrities and important company managers.

At school, the children of Shakira and Pique They study together with 900 other children and have a personalized education, so each classroom has no more than 8 students. This leads their parents to pay a high price, the price per year of the institution amounts to 21,000 euros.

The truth is Shakira and Pique they would be paying more than 40,000 euros per year in education and that does not include extra expenses such as food, transportation, and school insurance. Now in the break, Milan and Sasha will travel with her mother to the United States where she is filming a reality show.

Shakira and her family. Source: Terra archive

When the summer season ends, Shakira and Pique They will decide if the boys continue in the prestigious American School of Barcelona or if they change schools, which would be a problem since they will miss their friendships and routine in the city in which they have grown up.